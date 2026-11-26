MENAFN - EIN Presswire) On 2 Oct 2026 the spot spread and the futures spread stood $26.48 apart. The analysis measures how rare that is and how quickly the gap has closed in the past.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Caio Marchesani has published an analysis of the Brent-WTI spread that sets this year's prices against 39 years of daily spot data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).On 2 October 2026 Brent was priced at $135.51 a barrel in the spot market and WTI at Cushing, Oklahoma, at $97.89, a gap of $37.62. The EIA's record covers 8,430 trading days since 1987, and only 20 April 2020 shows a wider one. On the same October day the front-month Brent future stood $11.14 above the front-month WTI future.“Both numbers get quoted as the Brent-WTI spread,” Marchesani writes.“I went back through the data to work out what the gap actually pays for.”The article finds that the difference between the two figures came from the Brent side. From 2016 to 2025 spot Brent closed more than $10 above its own front-month future on two days out of 2,466. In 2026 that has happened on 43 days out of 208, and on 2 October the margin was $33.26.Marchesani describes the spread since US exports opened as“the market price of that journey”, from Cushing by pipeline to the Gulf Coast and on by tanker across the Atlantic. US crude exports ran at 47,000 barrels daily in 2011, on the EIA's figures, at about 4 million a day from 2023 to 2025 and at a monthly record of 5.6 million in April 2026.A second part measures how quickly the gap returns to its usual level. Measured over 21 trading days, the distance halved in 14.6 trading days between 2021 and 2025, against 83.5 between 2011 and 2015. The 2026 figure is similar, at 10.3 days. The level the spread has been drawn towards is not: $10.85 a barrel this year, against $4.27 in the five years before.“In both cases the gap never went back to its old average,” he writes of 2011 and 2026.“The average moved up to meet the gap.”By 3 November the spot gap had narrowed to $7.39.“The Brent-WTI spread: why the physical gap hit $37 in 2026” was published on 26 November 2026 at . It carries two charts and the Python script behind its tables, which reads the EIA series from FRED and futures prices from Yahoo Finance. The article describes historical data and is not investment advice.About Caio MarchesaniCaio Marchesani is a hedge fund manager, trader, engineer and all-round investor. He holds an MEng in Mechanical Engineering from University College London and has spent more than fifteen years in energy and macro markets. After working for Deutsche Bank and hedge funds, he became a partner at Oil Analytics and then set up his own quantitative macro energy fund in London. Outside finance he invests in and builds businesses. He founded Acai Berry Foods, the acai café brand that has grown from London to the UAE and New York. Website:

Caio Marchesani

Caio Marchesani

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Caio Marchesani publishes a 39-year study of the Brent-WTI spread after the spot gap reached $37.62 News Provided By Caio marchesani November 26, 2026, 11:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Technology



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