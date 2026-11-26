Printify Releases Seven-Step Guide to Launching a Phone Case Business Online

The resource covers niche research, eight case types, pricing strategies and marketing channels for sellers starting with no upfront costs

- Davis Sarmins, Director of Growth Marketing at PrintifyWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Printify, a leading print-on-demand platform, has released a seven-step guide for entrepreneurs who want to design and sell custom phone cases online. The resource walks sellers from choosing a niche to publishing products on a store or marketplace, and cites a global mobile phone case market projected to reach $33.70 billion by 2029.From Niche Research to Case SelectionAccording to the guide, the first steps are choosing a niche and building a brand. It points to tools such as Semrush and Google Trends for keyword research and suggests studying bestsellers on Etsy or Amazon to find gaps. A memorable name, consistent visuals and a clear brand voice, the guide adds, help a store stand out.Case selection comes next. The guide lists tough, biodegradable, slim, soft, clear, impact-resistant, card holder and flexi options, made from materials including polycarbonate, PLA and TPU, with glossy or matte finishes on selected styles. The full guide on how to make phone cases to sell also lists supported iPhone, Samsung Galaxy and Xiaomi models.Designing and Selling Across ChannelsFor design, the guide highlights Printify's free Product Creator. Sellers can upload artwork or start from templates, free graphics and fonts, and the AI Image Generator, then check real-time previews and generate mockups for their store. The guide advises creating separate listings if iPhone and Samsung cases should not share one, and adjusting design placement for each phone model.On the selling side, the guide names Shopify, Squarespace, Wix, WooCommerce, BigCommerce, PrestaShop, Etsy, eBay and Amazon as sales channels. Printify also offers a free Pop-Up Store and an API for custom-built websites. A free account can connect up to five stores, and Printify Premium raises that to ten ecommerce sites.Pricing and Marketing the BusinessPricing gets its own step. The guide explains value-based, cost-plus and competitor-based pricing, and warns that overpricing can drive customers away while underpricing can suggest lower quality. Marketing covers search engine marketing, social media, email and content marketing, and notes that Google processes over 3.5 billion searches daily and that global ecommerce is expected to reach $6 trillion by 2029."Phone cases are a product customers already understand, so the guide focuses on helping sellers make smart choices on niche, design and price before they publish," said Davis Sarmins, Director of Growth Marketing at Printify.Sellers who want to expand beyond phone cases can also browse Printify's custom desk mat and custom playing cards product pages. The guide notes there are no upfront payments or hidden fees, and that Printify handles printing and shipping once an order is placed. It is available now on the Printify blog.About PrintifyPrintify is a leading print-on-demand platform that connects ecommerce merchants with a global network of Print Partners. With the industry's largest Catalog, free AI design tools, and seamless integrations with major ecommerce platforms, Printify enables sellers to scale custom product businesses without upfront costs.

Maria Kennedy

Printify Inc.

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Printify Releases Seven-Step Guide to Launching a Phone Case Business Online News Provided By Printify Inc. November 26, 2026, 11:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology, World & Regional



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