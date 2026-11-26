MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 26 (IANS) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), in a joint operation with Bihar State Police, seized 19.39 kg of elephant ivory and arrested four accused involved in the illegal trade in animal body parts in West Champaran district of Bihar, an official said on Thursday.

The accused were arrested near the Indo-Nepal border in the intelligence-led operation on Wednesday, the official said in a statement.

The DRI officers, in coordination with Bihar State Police, intercepted four persons travelling on two two-wheelers, said the statement.

One of the suspects was carrying a bag suspected to contain elephant ivory. The suspects attempted to flee and resisted the officers but were successfully apprehended, it said.

On examination, 19.39 kg of elephant ivory was recovered and seized under the relevant provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

Elephants are protected under Schedule I of the Act and are listed in Appendix I of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). Trade in ivory is prohibited under Indian law, and illegal trafficking poses a serious threat to elephant conservation and biodiversity, said the DRI in the statement.

The operation underscores DRI's commitment to combating wildlife trafficking and dismantling networks involved in the illegal trade of protected species through intelligence-led enforcement and close coordination with other law enforcement agencies, it said.

Earlier this month, a Special Court sentenced three persons to three years' imprisonment each in a 15-year-old case linked to the illegal sale of leopard skin.

Chief Judicial Magistrate, Nagpur, convicted and sentenced Gulam Mustafa, Ajay and Gopal to three years' imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 5,000 each in the case that was investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The CBI registered the case on the allegation that the accused sold leopard skins illegally to some unknown persons.

After completion of the investigation, the CBI filed a chargesheet on December 21, 2001 under penal provisions for criminal conspiracy and under sections 49-B and 51 of the Wild Life (Protection) Act that prohibit dealing in trophies and animal articles and the punishment prescribed for such acts.