MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 26 (IANS) Bihar Health Minister Nishant Kumar has appealed to doctors and healthcare workers across the state to perform their duties with dedication, competence and integrity. The government has recently dismissed the services of 11 doctors over dereliction of duty and prolonged unauthorised absence.

In a post on social media platform X, Nishant Kumar said the Bihar Cabinet had approved the dismissal of the 11 doctors serving in the Health Department due to negligence and prolonged absence from duty.

A proposal to dismiss these doctors from service was approved during a cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, November 25, chaired by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.

These doctors were posted as Medical Officers and Specialist Medical Officers in hospitals and health institutions in various locations, such as Saharsa, Bhagalpur, Supaul, and Madhepura.

He acknowledged that the decision was not easy but said the extent of negligence and indiscipline made it necessary to take action in accordance with established rules.

The Health Minister emphasised that the medical profession was not merely a job but a commitment to serving humanity.

He said the government's primary objective was to ensure better healthcare services and facilities for the people, adding that negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

Addressing doctors and healthcare workers, Nishant Kumar described them as the most important members of the Health Department's family and said he held them and their profession in the highest regard.

He urged all medical professionals and healthcare personnel to discharge their responsibilities with dedication, competence and honesty.

The minister further stressed that providing quality healthcare services to the people of Bihar was a collective responsibility that required the cooperation of every doctor and healthcare worker.

He expressed hope that all employees of the Health Department would take their responsibilities seriously and work together to improve healthcare delivery across the state.