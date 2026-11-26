MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Thousands of Indian professionals in the US technology sector could face uncertainty after IBM decided to discontinue work visa and green card sponsorship for most positions in its consulting division, asking affected employees to relocate overseas or leave the company by the end of 2026.

The decision applies to IBM Consulting, the company's largest business division, which employs more than 150,000 people globally. However, IBM has not disclosed the number of employees likely to be affected by the policy change or how many of them are currently based in the US.

The move is likely to have implications for H-1B visa holders and foreign professionals awaiting green cards, many of whom depend on employer sponsorship to maintain their work status and pursue permanent residency in the US.

According to media reports, affected employees have been given three weeks to decide whether they would accept relocation opportunities outside the US. Those unwilling to move will reportedly be offered three months' severance, with December 31, 2026, set as their last working day.

IBM has attributed the decision to evolving business requirements and changes in the availability of skilled workers, indicating that its reliance on US high-skilled visa programmes has been declining over the years.

An IBM spokesperson said the company had previously used high-skilled visa programmes in the US to address talent shortages but had gradually reduced its participation.

"That participation has been declining for a number of years, and as skill availability and client need have evolved, we have opted to discontinue visa and green card sponsorship for the majority of such roles in IBM Consulting," the spokesperson said.

The policy shift comes at a time when foreign technology professionals, particularly Indian workers, remain closely dependent on employer-sponsored immigration pathways to continue working in the US and secure long-term residency.