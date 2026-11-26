MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Nov 26 (IANS) The guitarist of the English pop rock band Duran Duran, Andy Taylor passed away on November 23. The band took to their Instagram, and shared the news with the fans.

Andy Taylor passed away at the age of 65 following a long and courageous battle with prostate cancer. The band shared that the guitarist passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.

The band also shared statements from the guitarist's wife, and his bandmates on their website as well.

Andy's wife Tracey said in a statement,“To the world, Andy was a brilliant guitarist, but to us, he was the most wonderful husband, a loving dad and the proudest grandfather. He was the rock of our family. For all the incredible experiences music brought him, family always came first. Nothing made him happier than having us all together, and no matter how far music took him, his heart was always at home”.

She further mentioned,“Andy faced the last few years with so much courage and determination. He never gave up, fighting until the very end, never losing his love of life. The kindness and support shown to him by fans from all over the world throughout his illness brought him immense comfort and strength, and for that we will always be grateful. Andy knew just how deeply he was loved, and we take great comfort in that. We will miss him every single day”.

The band said in a statement,“Andy was there at the very beginning of our story. From the moment he arrived in Birmingham from the North East with a guitar and an unshakeable belief in what we could become, he brought an indelible fire and swagger to our music. His playing drove the songs that took us around the world, and with a dry wit that was matched only by his wonderfully unsentimental, no-nonsense outlook on life he kept us grounded and gave the band its edge through the extraordinary years that followed. It was great to make music with him again when the original five reunited in the early 2000s, and that time together, both on stage and in the studio, meant a tremendous amount to all of us”.

“When we were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, Andy was too unwell to join us, but his words that night reminded everyone of his strength and the bond we shared”, they added.