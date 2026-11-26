MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 26 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday described the newly developed Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati as a reflection of the city's ongoing transformation and an important gateway showcasing Assam's progress.

Reacting to the photographs shared on social media highlighting the airport's new interiors, landscaped green walls and distinctive architectural features, Sarma said the airport was indeed "photo worthy".

"We strive to provide the best experience to everyone flying to or from Guwahati and the airport provides the first glimpse into the transformation the city is witnessing," the Chief Minister posted on X.

The new integrated terminal building was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 20, 2025, marking a major milestone in the expansion of aviation infrastructure in the Northeast. Spread across nearly 1.4 lakh square metres, the terminal has been designed to handle 1.3 crore passengers annually, more than doubling the airport's earlier passenger-handling capacity.

The new facility began commercial operations on February 22, 2026, strengthening Guwahati's position as the principal aviation gateway to the Northeast. One of the most distinctive features of the redevelopment is its nature-inspired architectural theme, 'Bamboo Orchids', which reflects Assam's biodiversity and cultural heritage.

The terminal incorporates approximately 140 metric tonnes of locally sourced bamboo from the Northeast. Its design also draws inspiration from the state's iconic Kopou flower, with 57 orchid-inspired columns, traditional Japi motifs and elements reflecting Kaziranga's wildlife heritage.

A major attraction is the 'Sky Forest', featuring nearly one lakh plants of indigenous species, creating a green environment for arriving passengers. The upgraded facility also incorporates modern passenger amenities, including DigiYatra-enabled contactless travel, automated baggage handling, full-body security scanners and AI-driven airport operations. The expansion is expected to support tourism, trade and economic activity while improving air connectivity for Assam and neighbouring northeastern states.

With its combination of indigenous architectural elements, greenery and modern aviation facilities, the new terminal represents a significant upgrade to the region's aviation infrastructure.