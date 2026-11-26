Bigg Boss Tamil 10 contestant Dhanya gets overwhelmed with emotion during a family visit inside the house. Her heartfelt reunion and tearful reaction become a memorable moment in the latest episode.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 is one of the reality shows consistently receiving good reception among Tamil fans. Hosted by actor Vijay Sethupathi, the show has now crossed 80 days and reached the 81st day. Starting with 24 contestants initially, only 8 contestants remain inside the Bigg Boss house following back-to-back evictions.

With 11 weeks completed so far, the double eviction happening continuously for the past three weeks has created a stir not only among the contestants but also among the fans. Meanwhile, Family Week is happening in the Bigg Boss house in the 12th week.

Generally, fans have a special expectation for Family Week in the Bigg Boss show. Many emotional moments like the joy, affection, and tears the contestants express when their family members enter the house happen this week.

In previous seasons, the freeze task conducted during the family visit was highly favored by fans. Many would eagerly wait just to see the emotions contestants express upon seeing their family. However, the absence of the usual freeze task this season has disappointed fans slightly.

So far, family members of four contestants have visited the Bigg Boss house. It appears family members of two more contestants will enter today, followed by two more tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the show's team has released the first promo video for the 81st day of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10. The promo features scenes of contestant Dhanya's family members visiting the Bigg Boss house.

Overjoyed upon seeing her family, Dhanya speaks very emotionally, particularly about her father. The love and affection she expresses then will move anyone watching.

Getting a chance to meet her family amidst the tense environment of the competition, Dhanya shares many feelings from her heart. These scenes have now caught the attention of Bigg Boss fans, and the first promo for the 81st day is going viral on the internet.