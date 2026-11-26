MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Haas have confirmed that British driver Ollie Bearman will continue with the team for the 2027 Formula One World Championship, extending his commitment for a third consecutive season with the American outfit.

The 21-year-old has become an integral part of Haas since joining the team as a full-time driver in 2025. He has made 48 career Formula One starts and scored 71 World Championship points.

Bearman first represented Haas during practice sessions at the Mexico City and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix in 2023. He was subsequently announced as a full-time driver for the 2025 season in July 2024 and also made two race appearances for the team in the second half of 2024, replacing Kevin Magnussen at the Azerbaijan and Sao Paulo Grands Prix.

In his debut full season in 2025, Bearman secured a memorable fourth-place finish at the Mexico City Grand Prix, matching Haas' best-ever result in Formula One.

He continued to deliver strong performances in 2026, and a fifth-place finish at the Chinese Grand Prix marked his biggest points haul of the season so far, amid the introduction of new technical regulations.

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu said keeping Bearman for another season was a natural choice, citing his development, work ethic, and contribution to the team.

“Continuing with Ollie into 2027 was a natural decision for us. We've seen his growth, his commitment, and the quality he brings to the team, both on and off the track. He has a tremendous work ethic and a strong desire to develop both himself and the team, and there is no better person, in my opinion, to lead this team forward,” Komatsu said.

Bearman also said he was delighted to continue with Haas, adding that the team had played a significant role in his development as a Formula One driver.

“It's no secret that I'm delighted to be continuing with Haas into 2027. This team has played an integral role in my development, and I've felt a huge amount of belief and support from everyone here. We've got big ambitions to keep pushing forward, and I'm excited to lead that work, building on what we've achieved, and striving for even more together – we have unfinished business,” he said.

For the 2027 season, Bearman will team up with Rafa Camara as Haas prepares for a 24-round championship calendar, which will also include 10 Sprint events.