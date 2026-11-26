MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Chairman of the Management Board of Kazatomprom, Meirzhan Yussupov, met with US Ambassador to Kazakhstan Julie Stufft to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy, according to the company.

The sides exchanged views on current global energy trends, long-term demand for nuclear fuel, and prospects for further strengthening economic ties between Kazakhstan and the United States.

Kazatomprom said it continues to develop cooperation with US energy companies and government representatives to advance shared goals in energy security and decarbonization.

Following the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the reliability and sustainability of global supply chains and developing mutually beneficial partnerships in the nuclear industry.

According to the information from the company's website, Kazatomprom is the world's largest uranium producer, accounting for approximately 20% of global primary uranium production in 2025, based on the company's attributable share of production. The group has the industry's largest uranium resource base and, together with its subsidiaries, dependent and associated entities, operates 27 deposits grouped into 14 uranium mining assets.

All of the group's uranium mining operations are located in Kazakhstan and use in-situ recovery technology, with a focus on advanced health, safety, and environmental practices.

Kazatomprom's securities are listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Astana International Exchange. Its main customers are nuclear power plant operators worldwide, while its key export markets include countries in Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

The company sells uranium and uranium products under long-term and short-term contracts, as well as on the spot market, directly from its corporate center in Astana and through its Swiss-based trading subsidiary, TH Kazakatom AG (THK).