TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tonight's two-hour Dateline Canada special from Rogers Studios goes inside the disappearance of Elizabeth Bain, revealing new information in a case that has remained unsolved for 36 years.

Led by award-winning investigative journalist Diana Swain, Dateline Canada examines startling information connecting Elizabeth to a blonde-haired man matching the description of Paul Bernardo. In one never-before-televised account, an eyewitness describes an apparent assault along Highway 401 in Scarborough involving a woman and man matching the descriptions of Elizabeth Bain and Paul Bernardo, in a vehicle believed to be Elizabeth's. In another, an ex-girlfriend of Bernardo's claims she introduced him to Elizabeth.

“With the benefit of time, more pieces of this story have come into focus,” said Diana Swain, Contributing Correspondent.“Dateline Canada allows us to bring them together, revisit what's known and take a fresh look at things that may not have made sense at the time.”

For the first time in almost 20 years, Rob Baltovich, Elizabeth's former boyfriend, sits down with Diana Swain for an in-depth television interview. Baltovich was wrongfully convicted of Elizabeth's murder, spending nearly a decade behind bars, before being acquitted at a retrial in 2008. In the sit-down conversation Baltovich shares,“I've been out of prison for 26 years, but that whole time, I've never lost hope that we might find out what happened to Liz.”

During the special, Diana Swain also sits down with Canadian investigative journalist, author, professor, and lawyer Paula Todd (Studio 2, Finding Karla, Extreme Mean), former crime reporter Ben Chin, Elizabeth's childhood friend Lisa Wallner, private investigator Brian King, Elizabeth's co-worker and friend Sherri Rutten, and more.

Dateline Canada uncovers information that police were told in 2005 about an alleged jailhouse confession from Karla Homolka, indicating the couple was responsible for additional killings beyond their three known victims. The allegation came from a former volunteer for the Correctional Service of Canada. Both Homolka and Bernardo have denied involvement.

Together, the new reporting, archival material, and interviews bring fresh perspectives and renewed attention to one of Canada's most enduring unsolved mysteries.

The Dateline Canada two-hour special airs Thursday, Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. on Citytv and Citytv+.



The Dateline format is licensed globally by NBCUniversal Formats, a division of Universal Studio Group. Executive Producers are Diana Swain, Catherine Legge, and Claire Adams for Rogers Studios.

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