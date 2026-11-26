MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New home sales in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) experienced its strongest levels of October sales in three years although still 51 per cent below the 10-year average, the Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD) said today. The market has continued to respond positively to the HST rebate program as homebuyers take advantage of the savings and make a shift towards more attainable product mixes (townhomes and stacked townhouses). In December, as the HST rebate program enters its last four months before its proposed expiration, governments would be remiss to not extend the program and continue to provide affordable homes, secure jobs and increased economic activity to the market at this time.

There was a total of 1,340 new home sales in October, up significantly from October 2025 but 51 per cent below the 10-year average, according to Altus Group*, BILD's official source for new home market intelligence. Historically, total new home sales for a typical October in the GTA would be 2,729 units based on the previous 10-year average.

“GTA new home sales in October posted another strong showing thanks in large part to the HST rebate program. This month we saw the high-rise sector join the upswing with stacked townhouses hitting a nearly five-year high,” said Edward Jegg, Research Manager at Altus Group.“Stacked townhouses offer more space than a condominium apartment and the HST rebate dramatically aids with the affordability crunch buyers are facing.”

New high-rise homes, including units in low, medium, and high-rise buildings and stacked townhouses, accounted for 382 units sold in the GTA in October. This was a 28 per cent decrease from October 2025 and 80 per cent below the 10-year average.

There were 958 low-rise new home sales in the GTA in October, a significant year-over-year increase and 21 per cent above the 10-year average. Low-rise homes include detached, linked, and semi-detached houses and townhouses (excluding stacked townhouses).

Total new home remaining inventory in the GTA moved lower with 19,202 units for October. Low-rise inventory increased to 7,504 low-rise dwellings, representing 11 months of inventory. High-rise inventory fell to 11,698 apartment units or approximately 44 months of inventory, based on average sales for the last 12 months.

“As we enter the last four months of the HST rebate program, it's important to remember how impactful this program has been on the housing market and wider economy in Ontario,” said Justin Sherwood, Chief Operating Officer at BILD.“To date, there have been nearly 9,000 families in the province who have achieved new home ownership because of the HST rebate program. It also has supported nearly 34,000 industry jobs and stimulated $5 billion in economic activity and nearly $2 billion in provincial and municipal revenue. With the program set to expire on March 31, 2027, it would be incredibly impractical of the federal and provincial governments to not extend a program that is the sole bright spot of a very bleak housing picture. As homebuyers face increased affordability pressures due to economic uncertainty and those that work in the industry face continued strain as years of low sales have only just slightly abated, the time to extend the HST rebate program is now.”

The benchmark price for new high-rise units in October in the GTA was $1,053,085, up 2 per cent compared to last year. The benchmark price for new low-rise homes was $1,259,190, which was down 12.2 per cent over the last 12 months. These are gross prices, not reflective of any HST rebate, in order to facilitate a like-on-like comparison with previous years. Purchasers who qualify for an HST rebate would realize additional benefit from this rebate.

In Simcoe County in October, there were 73 low-rise new home sales and no high-rise sales, with the weighted average price of the low-rise new homes in Simcoe County at $968,212.

With more than 1,000 member companies, BILD is the voice of the home building, residential and non-residential land development and professional renovation industries in the Greater Toronto Area. The building and renovation industry provides 256,000 jobs in the region and $39.3 billion in investment value. BILD is affiliated with the Ontario Home Builders' Associations.

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*Altus Group should be credited as BILD's official source of new home market intelligence.

Attachment

BILD New Home Sales - Media Backgrounder - October 2026 - Altus Data Solutions

CONTACT: Nadine Habib Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD) 416-617-7994...