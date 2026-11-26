MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHENGDU, China, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From November 18 to 22, Trip.com Group's "JACKIE CHAN KUNG-FU HOUSE" inbound tourism themed pop-up landed at Pitt Street Mall, a core business district in Sydney, Australia. "Night Cruise on Jinjiang River", a project developed by Chengdu Jinjiang Greenway Construction and Investment Group Co., Ltd., joined the pop-up as an official partner, bringing the riverside cultural and tourism attractions of Jinjiang District, Chengdu, to the Southern Hemisphere.

At the event, a promotional video showcasing the nighttime scenery along the Jinjiang River played on a loop, featuring such iconic waterfront attractions as Hejiang Pavilion, Anshun Lounge Bridge, and Dongmen Wharf in Chengdu. The city's nighttime landscape, with illuminated buildings reflected in the river, drew a slew of local residents and passing visitors alike. After viewing the video, many visitors took the initiative to pick up promotional materials to learn more about the project and Jinjiang's inbound tourism offerings.

Jinjiang District is both a bustling commercial center and a showcase of how traditional charm and modern vitality can coexist. In 2025, the district received 439,000 overnight visits by international tourists. In the first half of 2026, the figure had already reached 300,000. Jinjiang has ranked first among Chengdu's districts and counties for three years running in this regard, as inbound tourism continues to gain momentum.

Drawing on the historical legacy of Chengdu, a city with a history spanning millennia, and the commercial vitality of a modern metropolis, Jinjiang is creating immersive "Chinamaxxing" experiences for international visitors. In line with the globally popular "City Walk" travel trend, the district has linked the trendy consumption scenes around Chunxi Road with the traditional performing arts resources of the Sichuan Opera Troupe, developing a range of curated half-day and full-day itineraries. Visitors can explore the city on foot and experience the distinctive interplay of tradition and modernity. The gaiwan tea and folk tunes at Jinguanyi Old Teahouse have also become signature experiences for international tourists seeking a taste of everyday life in Chengdu. In addition, more than a dozen themed itineraries covering spring leisure activities, exhibition visits, and other experiences have been developed, several of which have found their way into official recommended itineraries at the Sichuan provincial and Chengdu municipal levels.

The internationalization of shopping services has become one of Jinjiang's key competitive advantages in attracting overseas visitors. As of October 2026, the district had 306 tax-free stores for departing travelers, 183 of which offer instant tax refunds at the point of purchase, with the entire process taking as little as three minutes. With the introduction of a random spot-check system for low-value purchases and fully paperless procedures, the minimum purchase threshold for tax refunds has been lowered to 200 yuan. Most low-value purchases no longer require on-the-spot verification of goods, and tourists can go through the entire process online through a mini-program. Some stores mark both the original price and the price after tax refunds, making the savings clear to shoppers. The district is also leveraging downtown duty-free shops to improve services in its distinctive commercial blocks, with better multilingual signage, foreign-currency settlement, and cross-border payment options. It is teaming up with international travel agencies to develop tailor-made tourism products, as part of the ongoing efforts to bolster the inbound shopping experience.

Moves to make transport and payment services more accessible to international visitors are advancing in parallel. The district has put in place 23 bilingual, district-wide panoramic maps, and 22 directional signposts in four languages, and distributed bilingual travel guides at more than 200 cultural, tourism, and consumption venues. The Chunxi Road commercial district also offers direct shuttle services to tourist attractions with information in Chinese, English, Japanese, and Korean. China's first demonstration block for Alipay's "tap-to-pay" feature has been established in Jinjiang, where more than 5,000 merchants are equipped with POS terminals accepting international bank cards, helping remove payment barriers for overseas visitors.

As international air routes expand and service facilities continue to improve, Jinjiang will keep polishing its profile as a gateway for inbound tourism in western China, offering visitors from around the world a glimpse of Chengdu life that blends a rich historical legacy with modern vitality.

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