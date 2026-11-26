2026 SPORTS BOOK OF THE YEAR

Michelle Smith's Life's Work: How Tara VanDerveer and Stanford Women's Basketball Changed the Sport Forever earns top honors.

- AMERICAN WRITING AWARDS

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The American Writing Awards (AmericanWritingAwards) proudly announces the winners of its 2026 Sports Book of the Year Competition, recognizing exceptional literary achievements that capture the history, passion, personalities, and transformative power of sports.

Taking home the competition's highest honor is acclaimed sportswriter Michelle Smith for Life's Work: How Tara VanDerveer and Stanford Women's Basketball Changed the Sport Forever, an exploration of one of the most influential coaching careers in the history of collegiate athletics and the remarkable evolution of women's basketball.

The competition celebrates authors whose work extends beyond the scoreboard, capturing the human experiences, extraordinary achievements, cultural significance, and enduring legacies that make sports such a powerful part of our collective identity.

2026 SPORTS BOOK OF THE YEAR - WINNER

Life's Work: How Tara VanDerveer and Stanford Women's Basketball Changed the Sport Forever

By Michelle Smith

Life's Work chronicles the extraordinary legacy of legendary Stanford University women's basketball coach Tara VanDerveer, whose dedication to excellence helped reshape the landscape of women's collegiate athletics.

Through the lens of VanDerveer's remarkable career, Smith explores the evolution of women's basketball, the importance of leadership and perseverance, and the generations of athletes whose lives were influenced by one of the sport's most accomplished coaches.

The book stands as both a tribute to an iconic figure in American sports and a compelling examination of the growth, recognition, and cultural significance of women's athletics. Its subject matter, historical importance, and contribution to sports literature make it a fitting recipient of the 2026 Sports Book of the Year Award.

2026 SPORTS BOOK OF THE YEAR - RUNNERS-UP

The American Writing Awards also recognizes four outstanding titles as official runners-up:

The Finest in the Field - Ed Wheatley

Babington - Jeff Papows & Michael Cruciotti

Relegation & Promotion - J.B. Manheim

Miami Before Messi - Joe Shaw

These distinguished works represent the breadth and diversity of sports literature, offering readers unique perspectives on athletic achievement, sports history, competition, and the stories that connect generations of athletes and fans.

2026 SPORTS BOOK OF THE YEAR - HONORABLE MENTIONS

The following authors and titles have earned honorable mention recognition for their contributions to sports literature:

Beneath the Rings - Joe Battaglia

Dan Issel - Dan Issel with Doug Brunk

50 Forgotten Cardinals - Will Saulsbery

Timing Is Everything - Timothy Bernard Carr

Leading a Grassroots Sports Club - Geoff Wilson

Each of these recognized works contributes to the preservation, appreciation, and understanding of sports through the written word.

Celebrating the Stories Behind the Game

Sports have long served as a reflection of society, bringing people together across generations, cultures, and communities. Behind every championship, historic performance, and remarkable career are stories of sacrifice, determination, adversity, innovation, and personal triumph.

The American Writing Awards Sports Book of the Year Competition was established to celebrate the authors who bring these stories to life, preserve athletic history, and provide readers with a deeper appreciation of the people and events that have shaped the sporting world.

“Sports are about so much more than victories, championships, and records. They are about the people, the struggles, the relationships, and the legacies that inspire generations. Through their writing, these talented authors ensure that those stories are not forgotten. We are proud to recognize their achievements and celebrate their contributions to the enduring connection between sports and literature.”

- American Writing Awards

The 2026 honorees reflect the extraordinary range of sports storytelling, encompassing historical accounts, biographies, personal experiences, leadership, and the cultural impact of athletics.

The American Writing Awards extends its sincere congratulations to Michelle Smith and all of this year's runners-up and honorable mention recipients, as well as its appreciation to every author and publisher who participated in the 2026 competition.

About the American Writing Awards

The American Writing Awards (AWA) is an international literary awards organization dedicated to recognizing exceptional writing, celebrating literary achievement, and providing authors and publishers with meaningful opportunities to gain recognition, increase visibility, and expand their readership.

Through its diverse competitions and award categories, the organization honors established and emerging literary voices across fiction, nonfiction, poetry, children's literature, sports literature, and numerous other genres. Its past winners and finalists include bestselling authors, independent writers, emerging literary talents, and authors representing both independent and established publishing houses from around the world.

Beyond its literary competitions, the American Writing Awards offers a variety of professional services and promotional opportunities designed to support authors and publishers throughout their literary journeys, including:

Professional Book Review Services – Providing thoughtful, professional reviews that authors and publishers can utilize in their marketing campaigns, promotional materials, websites, and book listings.

Global Press Release Services – Helping authors and publishers generate publicity, increase media exposure, and promote book releases, literary achievements, and other noteworthy announcements through an extensive media distribution network.

Featured Authors and Publishers – Showcasing literary talent, professional accomplishments, published works, and the individuals and organizations contributing to the ever-evolving literary landscape.

Book and Author Promotional Opportunities – Offering additional avenues for authors and publishers to increase their visibility, connect with potential readers, and strengthen their literary presence.

Past Winners and Finalists Showcase – Maintaining an extensive online archive celebrating the accomplishments of previously recognized authors, publishers, and award-winning titles.

The American Writing Awards strives to be more than a literary competition. It serves as a platform for literary discovery, professional recognition, author promotion, and the celebration of storytelling across borders, cultures, and generations.

For more information about the American Writing Awards, its literary competitions, professional book review and press release services, featured authors and publishers, past award recipients, and upcoming submission opportunities, visit .

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American Writing Awards Announces the 2026 Sports Book of the Year Winners News Provided By American Writing Awards November 26, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Education, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional



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