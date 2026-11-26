Whisper Research | a note on our TraderTraitor report

The FBI attributes the Binance theft to North Korea's TraderTraitor. Whisper makes no direct link but maps how the group built: three domains no source listed.

- Kaveh Ranjbar, Co-Founder & CEO. AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The FBI and several blockchain analysis firms attribute the 29 October Binance theft to TraderTraitor, the North Korean threat group. Whisper Security, the internet intelligence company, went back through three earlier thefts linked to North Korean operators to see what they had left in public records. The result is "One build, seven domains", a 52-page report on how these attackers build, including three live domains that appear in no source the team checked.After a major theft, attention usually goes to the wallets and the money. Whisper's researchers asked a different question: how much of an attacker's infrastructure is already visible before anyone goes looking? They took the post-mortems and published research on three thefts that investigators have linked to North Korea (Bybit, KelpDAO and Bitget) and loaded them into Whisper's graph. The graph joins domain registrations, certificate transparency logs, DNS and internet routing data into a single searchable map of the internet. No request was sent to any lure or command-and-control server.What the look back found- One build, seven domains. The lure used in the April 2026 KelpDAO theft followed a fixed pattern: four named services on one server, each with its own certificate. The same pattern appears on seven domains.- Three live domains absent from every source checked. Three of the seven appear in no vendor report, threat feed or scan index the team checked. They were registered between December 2025 and January 2026, three to four months before the KelpDAO theft, and were still registered on 4 November 2026.- Dormant, not gone. No certificate on any of the seven domains is current. The last expired on 11 October 2026. Whisper assesses that a new server and certificate would put a domain back in service within minutes.- The first shared server configuration on the public record. LayerZero's post-mortem (May 2026) and Zscaler's research (October 2026), published nearly five months apart, list different domains but an identical malware download path, down to the same long random identifier. Zscaler had noted that the two campaigns overlap but had found no shared infrastructure. The matching path is the first piece of shared server configuration in the public record.- Timing. Since January 2026, the four certificates on each build were issued within about one second of each other. A new command-and-control domain was registered about 11 hours after the KelpDAO exploit.How this relates to BinanceThe report found no direct technical link between this infrastructure and the Binance theft. If the attributions hold, however, it is background on the same group. The FBI, TRM Labs and Chainalysis attribute the Binance theft to TraderTraitor. CrowdStrike and Mandiant, cited in LayerZero's post-mortem, assess the KelpDAO intrusion as North Korean with high confidence and as UNC4899, the activity the FBI calls TraderTraitor, with medium confidence. Whisper notes that the playbook is similar: in both cases an engineer was lured into running a malicious repository and a developer tool was replaced with a tampered copy. Binance's initial findings, published on 3 November, name no infrastructure.For defendersMost of the server addresses involved have since passed to other customers. Whisper recommends blocking and alerting on the domains and hostnames, not the IP addresses.Before publication, Whisper shared the indicators with the affected providers, the Dutch National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC-NL) and law enforcement.The full report (TLP:CLEAR, version 2.2, 4 November 2026), with every query and the indicators as CSV (69 indicators) and STIX 2.1 (61 indicators), is free to download.- Read the summary

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The servers come first. Months before the attack.

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Looking Back After the Binance Breach: Whisper Security Report Maps What Past Crypto Thefts Left in Public Records News Provided By Whisper Security November 26, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Law, Technology



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