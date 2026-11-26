BOOK OF THE YEAR - FICTION

BOOK OF THE YEAR - NON-FICTION

Jessa White's Liked and Barry Hoffner's Belonging to the World earn the competition's highest honors

- AMERICAN WRITING AWARDS

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- American Writing Awards (AWA), an international literary awards organization dedicated to recognizing exceptional writing and amplifying the voices of authors worldwide, proudly announces the 2026 American Writing Awards Books of the Year, category winners, and finalists.

The annual competition celebrates literary achievement across fiction, nonfiction, poetry, children's literature, memoir, business, history, self-help, and numerous specialized genres. Bringing together traditionally published, independently published, and self-published authors, the American Writing Awards provides a platform for writers to receive recognition for their creativity, storytelling, scholarship, and contributions to literature.

Following the conclusion of the 2026 judging process, two exceptional books have received the competition's most prestigious distinctions: Fiction Book of the Year and Nonfiction Book of the Year.

2026 AMERICAN WRITING AWARDS - BOOKS OF THE YEAR

FICTION BOOK OF THE YEAR

Liked

Author: Jessa White

Publisher: Mindseed & Goood Co. (Self-Published)

The American Writing Awards proudly recognizes Liked by Jessa White as its 2026 Fiction Book of the Year.

Selected for the competition's highest fiction distinction, Liked represents the creative ambition and literary promise celebrated by the American Writing Awards. The honor places White among the year's most distinguished fiction entrants and underscores the important role independent authors continue to play in contemporary publishing.

In addition to receiving the Fiction Book of the Year distinction, Liked was named the winner of the Fiction–Young Adult category.

2026 Fiction Book of the Year Finalists

Arkansas Black - Alexander Blevens | Lost Meridian Press

Tiny Little Earthquakes - Hays Blinckmann | Independently Published

Both finalists also received significant recognition in the category competition, with Arkansas Black winning Fiction–Historical and Tiny Little Earthquakes winning Fiction–General.

NONFICTION BOOK OF THE YEAR

Belonging to the World: A Journey from Grief to Connection in Every Country on Earth

Author: Barry Hoffner

Publisher: GFB

The American Writing Awards proudly names Barry Hoffner's Belonging to the World: A Journey from Grief to Connection in Every Country on Earth its 2026 Nonfiction Book of the Year.

Exploring the relationship between grief, human connection, and a journey spanning countries around the world, Hoffner's work reflects the transformative potential of personal experience and the universal search for belonging.

Its selection as Nonfiction Book of the Year recognizes the work's significance within the 2026 competition and its ability to engage readers with themes that transcend geographic and cultural boundaries.

2026 Nonfiction Book of the Year Finalists

Necessary Turbulence: Fifty Years, One Unbreakable Sisterhood Forged in the Crucible of the Air Force Academy - Eileen M. Isola, Jennifer Y. Ortiz, and MaxieJane Frazier, with Dawn B. Androsky, Kimberly R. Pratt, Michelle C. Ruel, Catherine Torres, Christine R. Traxler, and Andrea E.H. Trudeau | MilSpeak Books

The Full Catastrophe: All I Ever Wanted, Everything I Feared - Casey Mulligan Walsh | Motina Books

Both works also earned major category distinctions. Necessary Turbulence was named the winner of Narrative Nonfiction, while The Full Catastrophe received winning honors in Best New (Debut) Nonfiction and Autobiography/Memoir.

CELEBRATING EXCELLENCE ACROSS 89 AWARD CATEGORIES

Beyond the two coveted Book of the Year honors, the 2026 American Writing Awards recognizes an extensive collection of outstanding literary works across 89 individual award categories.

The competition encompasses traditional genres and specialized literary disciplines, allowing books to be considered in categories that reflect their subject matter, intended audience, and creative achievements.

Among the many distinguished 2026 category winners are:

Fiction and storytelling

Fiction–General: Tiny Little Earthquakes - Hays Blinckmann

Fiction–Historical: Arkansas Black - Alexander Blevens

Fiction–Psychological: The Cruelty - Candice Louisa Daquin

Fiction–Mystery/Suspense: Termination Dust - Catherine Matthews

Fiction–Fantasy: Escala's Wish - David James

Fiction–Multicultural: Two Lifetimes - Lynne Golodner

Fiction–Women's Fiction: Harriet Hates Lemonade - Kim McCollum

Fiction–Cross-Genre: 108: an Eco-Thriller - Dheepa R. Maturi

Best New (Debut) Fiction: Unstoppable: The Victoria Woodhull Story - Kate Danaher

Nonfiction, memoir, history, and personal development

Academic/Education: Writing That Gets Noticed: Find Your Voice, Become a Better Storyteller, Get Published - Estelle Erasmus

History–General: Before the Revolution: The Untold Story of 100 Years of Friendship Between the United States and Cuba - Mario Cartaya

Nonfiction–Multicultural: Pitch Black: The Best Black Ads of the Past 50+ Years - Mark S. Robinson

Nonfiction–Anthologies: Heart Horse: Soulful Stories of Equine Healing, Grace, & Companionship - Edited by Dr. Allison Brown

Business–Entrepreneurship: The FORCE System: How Small Business Owners Escape Chaos, Build Systems, and Take Back Their Lives - Zachary Maley

Business–Motivational: The Mattering Effect: Creating a Life of Meaning and Worth - John R. Miles

Self-Help: The Intelligent Struggle: The Science of Navigating Difficulty, Embracing Challenge, and Growing Stronger - Chris Bertram

Social Change: Humanism from the Heart: Building Bridges Beyond Belief - Steve Ghikadis

Children's literature and poetry

Children's–Picture Book: Never Take Your Rhino on a Plane - K.E. Lewis

Children's–Educational: Different Thinkers: Dyslexia - Katia Fredriksen, PhD, and Yael Rothman, PhD

Children's–Fiction: Muppit Boy and the Allergies of Evil - Michale J. Bowler

Children's–Interactive: Bunny's Big Day of Sounds: A Playful Story for Early Speech Development - Cansu Ozer, M.S., CCC-SLP

Poetry–Contemporary: Perihelion - Roberta Batorsky

Poetry–General: Unsung Canaan Ballads, A Collection of Poems SistersRoc'N'Rhyme Solos-Part One - Chyrel J Jackson

These selections represent only a portion of the 2026 honorees. The complete official results recognize every category winner and finalist, including books that received distinctions in multiple categories.

The complete 2026 American Writing Awards winners and finalists list is available through AmericanWritingAwards.

RECOGNIZING BOTH ESTABLISHED AND EMERGING AUTHORS

One of the defining characteristics of the American Writing Awards is its commitment to providing opportunities for writers at different stages of their publishing careers.

The competition welcomes eligible titles from traditional publishers, university presses, independent publishing houses, and self-published authors, along with qualifying unpublished manuscripts and prepublication works.

This inclusive approach brings together authors representing a broad range of backgrounds, experiences, literary traditions, and publishing paths.

The American Writing Awards also recognizes books across an extensive range of subjects, from imaginative fiction and children's storytelling to history, business, spirituality, education, social issues, and personal memoir.

Specialized Legacy categories provide additional opportunities for qualifying older books, while previous finalists may enter again under applicable competition guidelines.

For the 2026 competition, category placement was determined through the judging process, with the number of finalists varying according to category participation and book ratings. Finalists are presented without ranking within their respective categories.

BEYOND THE AMERICAN WRITING AWARDS: ADDITIONAL LITERARY COMPETITIONS

AmericanWritingAwards provides authors and creators with opportunities for recognition throughout the year through several specialized award programs.

CHILDREN'S BOOK INTERNATIONAL

2027 Submission Deadline: March 14, 2027

Children's Book International celebrates the creativity, imagination, and educational value of literature written for young readers.

With 38 award categories, the competition recognizes picture books, educational works, chapter books, children's fiction, multicultural literature, illustrated stories, and other forms of children's publishing.

The program welcomes eligible traditionally published, independently published, self-published, and unpublished works.

The 2027 winners and finalists are scheduled to be announced on April 2, 2027, International Children's Book Day.

THE HAWTHORNE PRIZE

2027 Submission Deadline: April 25, 2027

The Hawthorne Prize offers a distinguished opportunity for literary recognition through a competition focused on outstanding writing.

The prize recognizes literary achievement and provides authors with another avenue for showcasing their work to readers and the broader publishing community.

The 2026 Hawthorne Prize was awarded to Jeannée Sacken for The Women Who Stand Between, published by Ten16 Press.

PODCAST OF THE YEAR AWARDS

2027 Submission Deadline: February 14, 2027

Recognizing that powerful storytelling extends beyond the printed page, the Podcast of the Year Awards celebrate achievement in podcasting and audio content.

The competition provides podcast creators, hosts, producers, and storytellers with an opportunity to receive recognition for their work in an increasingly influential medium.

SPORTS BOOK OF THE YEAR

The Sports Book of the Year competition provides specialized recognition for writing connected to athletics, sports history, personal achievement, and the many stories that emerge from competition and sporting culture.

Together, these award programs reflect American Writing Awards' broader commitment to celebrating exceptional storytelling across genres, formats, and audiences.

Additional information, entry forms, eligibility guidelines, and competition deadlines are available at .

HELPING AUTHORS GET NOTICED: PROFESSIONAL PRESS RELEASE SERVICES

Receiving literary recognition is an important milestone. Communicating that achievement to readers, journalists, booksellers, and the publishing community can be equally valuable.

To support authors in promoting their books and professional accomplishments, American Writing Awards offers a professional press release writing and distribution service.

The service helps authors develop polished, publication-ready announcements that can highlight new releases, literary awards, author achievements, and other noteworthy developments.

Authors provide information about their books and promotional goals, after which a press release is prepared and submitted to the author for review and final approval before distribution.

Press releases may be distributed through an extensive media network reaching thousands of news and information outlets, providing opportunities for additional online visibility and media discovery.

The service is designed for both established and emerging writers seeking professional promotional support without the expense typically associated with a large public relations campaign.

PROFESSIONAL BOOK REVIEW SERVICE: GET REVIEWED. GET NOTICED.

American Writing Awards also offers a professional book review service, providing authors with an additional opportunity to introduce their work to potential readers.

The service includes an independent professional review published on the American Writing Awards website, accompanied by the book's cover and purchasing information.

Reviews may also receive additional exposure through the organization's promotional channels.

The advertised review package includes:

A professional, unbiased book review.

Publication of the review and book cover on the American Writing Awards website.

A purchasing link to help interested readers locate the book.

Social media promotion.

Additional promotional exposure through the organization's media activities.

A complimentary one-category American Writing Awards entry, subject to applicable program terms.

The service is intended to help authors build visibility, establish a professional promotional resource, and connect their work with readers who may not otherwise encounter it.

Readers can explore published reviews and discover featured titles through the organization's online review collection.

FEATURED AUTHORS AND BOOK PROMOTION

In addition to literary competitions, AmericanWritingAwards provides opportunities for authors to gain exposure through its Featured Authors and book-promotion offerings.

These promotional opportunities help bring attention to authors, their publications, and the stories behind their work.

Featured author presentations can introduce readers to new books, provide background on an author's writing journey, and direct audiences toward additional information about the author's publications.

By combining literary recognition with book reviews, author features, press releases, and online promotional opportunities, American Writing Awards seeks to support writers beyond the initial award announcement.

HONORING PAST WINNERS AND BUILDING A LITERARY LEGACY

American Writing Awards also maintains an online record of previous competitions and award recipients, allowing readers, publishers, and authors to explore recognized works from earlier years.

These archives provide continuing recognition for past winners and finalists while introducing new audiences to books across a variety of genres.

For authors, an award distinction can become an enduring part of their publishing credentials, supporting future book promotion, author biographies, media materials, and reader engagement.

Past competition results, featured reviews, and other literary resources are available through AmericanWritingAwards.

A CONTINUING COMMITMENT TO LITERARY EXCELLENCE

The 2026 American Writing Awards recognizes the extraordinary range of talent, dedication, and imagination found throughout the literary community.

From emerging voices publishing their first books to experienced writers expanding established bodies of work, this year's honorees represent the creative strength and diversity of contemporary literature.

The organization congratulates Jessa White and Barry Hoffner, the 2026 Books of the Year recipients, along with every category winner and finalist recognized in this year's competition.

American Writing Awards also extends its appreciation to the authors, publishers, and literary professionals whose participation continues to make the annual program possible.

As the organization looks toward its 2027 competitions and promotional programs, its mission remains centered on recognizing outstanding writing, supporting authors, and connecting exceptional stories with readers around the world.

LET YOUR STORIES LIVE!

ABOUT AMERICAN WRITING AWARDS

American Writing Awards is a literary awards and author-promotion organization committed to celebrating outstanding writing and helping authors gain recognition for their work.

Through the annual American Writing Awards and specialized competitions including Children's Book International, the Hawthorne Prize, Podcast of the Year, and Sports Book of the Year, the organization provides opportunities for writers and creators across a wide range of genres and formats.

AmericanWritingAwards also offers professional book reviews, press release services, featured author opportunities, and other promotional resources designed to increase book visibility and celebrate literary accomplishment.

For complete 2026 winners and finalists, upcoming competitions, professional services, and additional information, visit:

American Writing Awards

AmericanWritingAwards

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2026 AMERICAN WRITING AWARDS ANNOUNCES BOOKS OF THE YEAR, CATEGORY WINNERS, AND FINALISTS News Provided By American Writing Awards November 26, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Social Media, World & Regional



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