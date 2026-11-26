DVIK Jewels New York – A Fine Jewelry Brand Specializing in Lab-Grown Diamond Jewelry. Copy

DVIK Jewels highlights 40% off selected lab grown diamond jewelry, complimentary diamond stud gifts and qualifying purchase benefits through December 6, 2026.

- Sanjay SarkheliyaNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As Black Friday 2026 takes center stage, DVIK Jewels, an online fine jewelry brand specializing in lab grown diamonds, is highlighting the remaining promotional period of its Black Friday Jewelry Sale 2026. Running through December 6, 2026, the campaign features 40% off selected bestselling jewelry, ready-to-ship designs and lab-grown diamond stud earrings.Building on its earlier Black Friday announcement, DVIK Jewels is entering the concluding phase of its seasonal campaign. With Cyber Monday, Christmas gifting and year-end celebrations approaching, the promotion features diamond jewelry across different styles, occasions and budgets.Featured Black Friday Jewelry Deals at DVIK JewelsThe brand's ongoing Black Friday campaign features three participating jewelry collections:40% Off Bestselling Jewelry: A selection of popular lab grown diamond rings, wedding bands, necklaces, bracelets and other fine jewelry designs for everyday wear and special occasions.40% Off Ready-to-Ship Jewelry: Selected available designs with shorter processing times, offering an alternative to made-to-order jewelry for time-sensitive holiday purchases.40% Off Lab-Grown Diamond Stud Earrings: A variety of diamond shapes, carat weights, settings and metal options, ranging from classic solitaire studs to contemporary designs.The featured Black Friday selection includes round lab grown diamond stud earrings listed at $114, solitaire diamond pendants at $120 and selected diamond tennis bracelets at $438. These promotional prices reflect available product configurations and may vary depending on material, diamond specifications and availability.Complimentary Diamond Gifts Add Value to Black Friday PurchasesAlongside its seasonal jewelry discounts, DVIK Jewels is offering additional benefits on qualifying purchases throughout the promotional period:Orders of $999 or more receive a complimentary 0.50 TCW round diamond stud gift.Orders of $1,499 or more receive a complimentary 0.50 TCW round diamond stud gift along with free shipping.The complimentary gifts and shipping benefits are subject to applicable promotional terms and order eligibility.From Black Friday Shopping to Meaningful Holiday GiftingWith Christmas less than a month away, the Black Friday shopping period also provides an opportunity to prepare for the upcoming festive season.Diamond stud earrings and solitaire pendants offer versatile options for Christmas jewelry gifts, while tennis bracelets and diamond necklaces provide alternatives for more significant celebrations. For couples planning holiday proposals or commemorating relationship milestones, lab-grown diamond engagement rings and wedding bands offer additional purchasing options.Consumers considering jewelry for the festive season can evaluate available designs based on the recipient's personal style, preferred metal color, diamond shape and budget. Additional seasonal purchasing information is available through the brand's Holiday Jewelry Shopping Guide.Black Friday Jewelry Savings Continue Beyond Cyber MondayWhile Black Friday falls on November 27 and Cyber Monday follows on November 30, DVIK Jewels' seasonal offers remain available beyond the main shopping weekend.The campaign, which began on November 2, is scheduled to conclude on December 6, 2026. As the remaining promotional window narrows, consumers planning Christmas gifts, personal jewelry purchases or year-end celebrations have a limited period to access the featured discounts and qualifying gift benefits.Current promotional pricing, participating collections, product availability and estimated delivery timelines are available on the DVIK Jewels website.About DVIK JewelsDVIK Jewels is an online fine jewelry brand specializing in lab-grown diamond engagement rings, wedding bands, earrings, necklaces and bracelets. Combining classic and contemporary jewelry designs with personalized customization services, the brand offers fine jewelry options across different styles, budgets and occasions.

Sanjay Sarkheliya

Dvik Jewels

+1 863-303-7711

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Black Friday 2026 Countdown: DVIK Jewels Highlights 40% Off Lab Grown Diamond Jewelry News Provided By Dvik Jewels November 26, 2026, 11:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Manufacturing, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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