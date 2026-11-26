MENAFN - IANS) Jerusalem, Nov 26 (IANS) Israel on Thursday paid tribute to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, honouring the resilience of the Indian people and the courage of those who risked their lives to save others.

“Today, Israel honours the resilience of the Indian people, the courage of those who risked their lives to protect others, and the memory of the innocent people murdered in the horrific 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Terrorism knows no borders, and neither does our shared commitment to defeating it. Israel stands firmly with India in the joint fight against terror,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry posted on X while reiterating its solidarity with India in the fight against terrorism.

Earlier in the day, Israeli diplomats in India honoured the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, reaffirming the joint fight and commitment to combat terrorism.

Marking the 18th anniversary of the horrific terror attacks, the Consul General of Israel to Midwest India, Yaniv Revach, visited the Leopold Cafe in Mumbai, one of the sites targeted during the November 26, 2008 terrorist attack.

Speaking exclusively to IANS during the visit, Revach said, "I'm here to show solidarity with India. We will never forget what happened, not only here but in the entire city of Mumbai. We support India, we stand by India, we will never forget, we will never forgive, and we will continue to fight terrorism together."

He further emphasised the need for closer cooperation between India and Israel in counter-terrorism efforts, including confronting the governments and countries that support terrorist groups.

"I see that India is advanced in so many aspects, and we have so many things to learn from India on those issues. And definitely I think that also we should continue to work together when it comes to counter-terrorism, but not only the terrorist group, but also the governments and the countries who actually are standing behind those groups, working together in order to eliminate terror activity," Revach told IANS.

Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar also remembered the victims of the horrific 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, paying tribute to the innocent lives lost.

In a post on X, Azar said, "Remembering the innocent lives lost in the horrific 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks."

The Israeli Embassy in India expressed solidarity with the families of the victims and survivors of the Mumbai terror attacks, remembering the 166 people killed, including five Israelis murdered at Nariman House.

"On the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, we remember the 166 innocent lives lost, among them five Israelis: Gavriel and Rivka Holtzberg, Leibish Teitelbaum, Bentzion Chroman and Yocheved Orpaz, who were murdered at Nariman House. Today, we stand with the families of the victims, the survivors and the people of India. Their loss will never be forgotten. Israel and India remain united in their commitment to stand against terrorism and remember all those whose lives were taken," the Embassy posted on X.

The 26/11 attacks, carried out by 10 terrorists associated with Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, began on the night of November 26, 2008, and continued until November 29. Mumbai witnessed a series of coordinated strikes targeting prominent public places, hotels, and other establishments.

The terrorists attacked several locations, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, Leopold Cafe, two hospitals, Nariman House and the Taj Mahal Palace and Oberoi-Trident hotels.

The four-day siege claimed 166 lives and left around 300 people injured. Nine of the 10 attackers were killed during operations by security forces, while Ajmal Amir Kasab was captured alive. He was sentenced to death in 2010 and executed in 2012.

The attacks remain one of the darkest chapters in India's history and a reminder of the sacrifices made by security personnel in the fight against terrorism.