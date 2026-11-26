MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Thursday ordered the Jet Airways liquidator to pay Rs 480 crore in pending gratuity and provident fund (PF) dues, along with interest, to eligible employees of the defunct airline within two weeks.

The gratuity amount will be paid directly to the bank accounts of the eligible employees, while the provident fund contribution will be deposited via the PF office to the respective accounts, the order stated.

The employees have won a hard-fought victory after a seven-year legal battle to get their dues. A detailed copy of the NCLAT order is awaited.

Employees automatically qualify for gratuity after five years of service based on the last-drawn salary, while both the staff and employer contribute 12 per cent of basic pay every month for the provident fund, and the corpus earns tax-free interest.

Earlier rulings affirmed that employee PF and gratuity entitlements sit outside the standard liquidation waterfall mechanism, meaning creditors cannot block them behind other priority claims.

The NCLAT order comes after its June 30 ruling, which held that Jet Airways employees were entitled to their full PF and gratuity dues even if separate funds had not been maintained by the airline.

The NCLAT had dismissed appeals filed by State Bank of India and other financial creditors, which had argued that the employee dues should form part of the liquidation estate.

Jet Airways was grounded in April 2019. In November 2024, the Supreme Court ordered that Jet Airways' assets should be liquidated. The court invoked 'extraordinary' powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to set aside the tribunal's decision to uphold a resolution plan and transfer ownership to a consortium without full payment to creditors.

Jet Airways, started by Naresh Goyal, began commercial operations in May 1993 with a fleet of four leased Boeing 737-300 aircraft. In 1995, it was granted scheduled airline status, breaking a four-decade domestic monopoly of the then state-run Indian Airlines.