MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 26 (IANS) Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) National Working President and Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the BJP and JD(U) over the Supreme Court's order directing former MP Anand Mohan to surrender within one month in connection with the murder of IAS officer G. Krishnaiah.

The Supreme Court has held Anand Mohan's premature release improper, triggering fresh political reactions in Bihar.

Reacting to the development, Tejashwi said that a higher power was holding those responsible for betrayal accountable.

He alleged that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the BJP had a habit of using people according to their political convenience, securing their release from jail when they were useful and sending them back behind bars when they no longer served their purpose.

Drawing a parallel with the case of Mokama MLA Anant Singh, Tejashwi questioned the changing statements of the Bihar Police regarding the recovery of weapons from his residence.

He said the police had initially claimed that an AK-47 rifle and other weapons were recovered, but later stated that no such weapons had been found.

He alleged that after Anant Singh failed to support the ruling alliance during the elections, he was implicated in another case.

Tejashwi accused the BJP and Nitish Kumar of exploiting individuals for political gains.

Referring to Nitish Kumar's earlier statement that he neither protects anyone nor implicates anyone, the RJD leader alleged that the former Chief Minister acted selectively, depending on political requirements.

He also referred to the trust vote in the Bihar Legislative Assembly and said those who had betrayed others, whether Anant Singh or Anand Mohan, should remember that there was a higher power above and the people below.

He added that developments were proving his earlier predictions correct and that people should fear the consequences of their actions.

Meanwhile, Tejashwi left Patna for Mumbai with his wife to attend a wedding ceremony.

Before his departure, he also criticised the state government over unemployment, inflation, crime and corruption.

He alleged that despite the passage of time, the government had failed to deliver on its promises.

Referring to recent incidents of armed robbery, including the jewellery shop heist involving valuables worth around Rs 50 crore, and murders, he claimed that the law-and-order situation had deteriorated.

He further alleged that corruption was widespread across Bihar, claiming that people faced it at almost every level, from block offices to police stations.