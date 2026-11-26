MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) India Inc is expected to maintain healthy revenue growth of 18-20 per cent year-on-year in the third quarter of FY27, a report said on Thursday.

A report by rating agency ICRA noted that revenue growth in the October-December quarter would continue to be supported by higher price realisations, festive and wedding-season demand, and healthy government capital expenditure.

Volume growth is likely to soften as companies pass on elevated raw material, energy, freight and labour costs to consumers through price increases, it added.

The rating agency also flagged concerns around inflationary pressures and a possible slowdown in rural demand following El Nino-related crop losses, which could weigh on business performance over the next few quarters.

"The divergence between domestic-oriented and export-oriented sectors is expected to persist in the near term," said Kinjal Shah, Senior Vice President and Co-Group Head, Corporate Ratings, ICRA.

According to Shah, sectors such as automobiles, retail, consumer durables and hospitality are likely to outperform, supported by relatively resilient domestic demand.

In contrast, export-orientated industries, including information technology and cut-and-polished diamonds may continue to face pressure amid subdued global demand and macroeconomic uncertainty.

ICRA also warned that the uneven monsoon could adversely impact farm incomes, rural consumption and food inflation, creating challenges for rural-focused and agriculture-linked sectors.

On profitability, the report has expected that India Inc's aggregate operating profit margin (OPM) to decline by 50-75 basis points year-on-year in the third quarter due to elevated costs of raw materials, fuel, freight and packaging.

While the oil and gas sector benefited in the previous quarter from favourable refining and marketing margins, future earnings remain vulnerable to fluctuations in crude oil prices and product spreads, it said.

Sectors such as aviation, automobiles, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), cement and other energy-intensive industries are likely to face continued pressure from high crude oil, palm oil and coal prices, along with rising logistics and packaging costs.

The report also highlighted that many companies have already initiated price hikes and cost-rationalisation measures to offset inflationary pressures linked to the West Asia conflict and the depreciation of the rupee against the US dollar, the benefits are expected to materialise gradually.

At the same time, a recent correction in crude oil and palm oil prices, coupled with some strengthening of the rupee, could provide partial relief, ICRA said.