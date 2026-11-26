MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Delhi Police have arrested two cyber criminals from Lucknow for cheating people on the pretext of providing travel services, leading to the detection of a cyber fraud case involving Rs 25 lakh, with police recovering Rs 15 lakh and refunding the amount to the complainant.

A gold chain has also been recovered.

According to Shahdara District Police, a case (FIR No. 52/26) was registered at the Cyber Police Station, Shahdara, on October 7, following a complaint by Siddhant Shukla, a chartered accountant and authorised representative of Cranelink Infra Services.

The complainant alleged that while searching for travel services for his company, he finalised a deal with certain individuals through WhatsApp. He was asked to pay an advance of Rs 2.5 lakh, and the accused provided him with the bank account details of Shrikishun Travels, held with HDFC Bank.

However, the complainant inadvertently transferred Rs 25 lakh instead of Rs 2.5 lakh to the account. When he realised the mistake, he contacted the individuals concerned and requested a refund. However, they stopped responding, and the mobile phone number associated with Shrikishun Travels was found switched off. Subsequently, he lodged an online complaint, leading to the registration of the case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Considering the seriousness of the offence and the substantial amount involved, a dedicated team was constituted under the leadership of SHO Vijay Kumar, comprising Inspector Shweta Sharma, ASI Rajdeep, Head Constables Javed, Deepak, and Narender. The team worked under the supervision of ACP, Operations, Avdhesh Kumar and the overall supervision of DCP Shahdara.

During the investigation, the police analysed financial transactions, bank accounts, call detail records (CDRs) and linked mobile numbers. The investigation revealed that Rs 20 lakh had been transferred to the account of Shiva Traders with Axis Bank through two transactions of Rs 15 lakh and Rs 5 lakh. Another Rs 2 lakh was transferred to a separate bank account, while Rs 3 lakh was used to purchase gold jewellery from Gomti Jewellers in Lucknow through a point-of-sale (POS) machine.

Following technical analysis and examination of the money trail, the police arrested two accused, identified as Buddan Ramjanam Yadav, alias Shrikesh, 32, and Gautam Yadav, 22, both residents of the Chinhat area in Lucknow.

According to the police, the accused worked in connivance with their associates and used bank accounts and SIM cards registered in their names to route and conceal the defrauded money through multiple accounts.

Buddan Yadav withdrew Rs 20 lakh through a cheque from a second-layer bank account and handed over the cash to his associates. He also purchased two gold chains worth Rs 3 lakh and handed them over to co-accused persons in exchange for a 20 per cent commission. Gautam Yadav facilitated the fraud by providing a SIM card registered in his name and linked to the first-layer HDFC Bank account.

Police have recovered three mobile phones, eight SIM cards, seven ATM cards, two cheque books, transaction and bill-book slips, and one gold chain. An amount of Rs 15 lakh has so far been recovered and refunded to the complainant.