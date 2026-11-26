New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) is taking steps to address infrastructure development challenges through new bidding parameters for natural gas pipelines and is exploring financing models for establishing natural gas storage facilities, Anjan Kumar Mishra, Secretary, PNGRB, said on Thursday.“We have had a lot of deliberations and are going ahead with the bidding parameters for natural gas pipelines. We have already come out with a consultation document, and we are open to suggestions from individuals, industry and various groups. We will deliberate upon them,” Mishra said while addressing ASSOCHAM's India Energy Sovereignty Summit 2026.

Describing the proposed changes in pipeline bidding as a significant regulatory initiative, Mishra said the development of natural gas pipeline infrastructure had faced several impediments, including limited bidding activity over the years.“What we have learned through the years of no bidding or very little bidding of natural gas pipelines is why we have come out with this. This is a very bold step on the part of PNGRB, but we are duty-bound to resolve this,” he said. He cautioned that infrastructure development involved financial risks and that any failure could place an additional burden on consumers.“When you are taking the risk, you are actually, if something goes wrong, putting the burden on the consumers. So we have to be very careful. There has to be some sort of return assurance,” he added.

On energy security, Mishra said India had demonstrated resilience during the recent energy crisis, with the share of liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports increasing by around 3 percentage points year-on-year to 54 per cent as of September 2026, despite elevated international prices.“Despite prices being very high, we had purchased some of the gas at USD 33 for LNG, compared with around USD 10-12 last year. Still, the CGD sector, which we are banking on very heavily, has shown an increase of over 24 per cent year-on-year in the first half of 2026-27,” he said.

He highlighted the government's efforts to encourage a shift towards piped natural gas (PNG) wherever the necessary infrastructure was available during the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supply crisis. Mishra said India imports around 60 per cent of its LPG requirements, underlining the importance of developing alternative domestic energy infrastructure.

The PNGRB Secretary further said the regulator was working on models to establish natural gas storage facilities, although financing remained a major challenge. Turning to compressed biogas (CBG), he said India had already crossed 2 per cent blending and was on track to achieve the 3 per cent target by March 31, 2027. The country is targeting 5 per cent blending by 2030. He said the CBG ecosystem was gradually developing, including in rural areas, where plants were exploring alternative feedstocks such as cow dung and waste from sugarcane processing, rather than relying entirely on paddy straw. Mishra estimated India's CBG production potential at 50 million cubic metres, adding that current utilisation remained below 2 per cent of this potential.

On hydrogen, he said PNGRB was developing test-bed facilities to assess hydrogen transportation through pipelines under Indian operating conditions.“One facility will be at GAIL, Vijaypur, and the second will be near the National Capital Region. These facilities will help test hydrogen pipelines in our own terrain conditions,” he said. Mishra said India was moving towards energy sovereignty despite infrastructure and financing challenges, adding that expanding clean energy options, including CBG and hydrogen, alongside natural gas and electricity, would be important to meet the country's growing energy requirements. He said ensuring last-mile energy connectivity and extending energy access to the remaining underserved sections of the population remained the responsibility of the regulator and the government. (ANI)