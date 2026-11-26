New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday indicated that it would now pass an order in the dispute over the RK Family Trust, involving late industrialist Sunjay Kapur's estate, after taking note of a second report submitted by court-appointed mediator and former Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, stating that mediation between the parties had reached an impasse.

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and K Vini Chandran was informed that despite fifteen sittings, the parties had failed to arrive at a settlement. It questioned why the dispute could not be resolved through mediation and suggested that the parties consider whether continuing with the settlement process would serve any purpose in view of the mediator's assessment that the talks had reached a dead end.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for wife of Sunjay Kapur, Priya Sachdeva Kapoor, told the Court that the the late businessman's mother Rani Kapur, had walked out of the mediation and was now blaming her daughter-in-law (Priya) for the failure of the settlement process. Opposing this submission, Senior Advocate Siddharth Dave, appearing for the late business, alleged that the money and assets of the trust were not being properly managed and that Priya Sachdeva Kapoor was effectively sitting over the trust's funds and assets.

Taking note of the mediator's second report, the Court observed that the mediation had encountered an impasse. It indicated that one option was to bring the mediation process to a close, since that was what the mediator himself had reported. The Court then turned to the nature of Rani Kapur's claim and asked Dave what exactly she wanted from the trust. Was she seeking a monetary settlement or the entire corpus of the trust, the Court asked. Dave submitted that Rani Kapur was seeking both money and assets constituting the trust's corpus. The Court also sought to understand the value of the assets involved. When it asked about the corpus of the trust, a figure of approximately ₹30,000 crore was mentioned. Rani Kapur's counsel stated that the octogenarian demands ₹6,000 crores and other assets from the trusts' corpus.

During the proceedings, the Court witnessed heated arguments among the senior counsels representing parties involved in the dispute. Taking heed of the strong claims being made over large figures of the trusts' corpus, the Court said it had dealt with disputes involving even larger amounts and that it wasn't enamoured by such claims.“We are not enamoured by these figures,” the Court remarked. Addressing Rani Kapur, the Court questioned why the parties were continuing to fight despite the opportunity to resolve their differences through mediation. It reiterated that she was 81 years old and urged her to show flexibility, understanding and take a practical view of the dispute. Notably, it observed that prolonged litigation would be an endless exercise with little to be gained from it.“There is nothing to gain in litigation. It will go on endlessly,” it observed.

The Court eventually indicated that it would pass an order.“The battle begins now”, Justice Pardiwala verbally remarked. The dispute concerns the constitution and control of the RK Family Trust and the assets transferred into it. Rani Kapur has challenged the trust's constitution, alleging that her late son Sunjay Kapur and his wife Priya Sachdeva Kapoor were involved in transferring her assets into the trust without her informed consent. These allegations are contested.

The Supreme Court had first suggested mediation on April 27, 2026, while hearing Rani Kapur's challenge to the trust. On May 7, after the parties agreed to mediation, a Bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and Ujjal Bhuyan appointed former CJI DY Chandrachud as the court-appointed mediator. The mediation initially appeared to be progressing. In August, the Supreme Court was informed that six sittings had taken place and the parties were cooperating. The Court subsequently allowed the process to continue, with the mediator asked to submit a further report. However, Justice Chandrachud's second report has now recorded that the mediation has reached an impasse, prompting the Supreme Court to consider bringing the settlement process to an end and proceeding with the underlying dispute.

Senior Advocate Siddharth Dave appeared for Rani Kapur, Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi for Priya Sachdeva Kapoor, and Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani for Samaira and Kiaan Kapur, the children of Sunjay Kapur and actor Karisma Kapoor. (ANI)