Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami talked about his government's policies towards girl child education and welfare programme during Jan Ashirwad Rally at Narsan Khurd, Manglaur, Haridwar, on Wednesday. According to his speech, ₹145.93 crore has been credited to girl children beneficiaries under the scheme named "Nanda Gaura Yojana" and promised to decide regarding increased sugarcane rates.

In the speech delivered by Chief Minister Dhami during Jan Ashirwad Rally, there was mention about his government's steps taken to promote girl child education from childhood till higher education period and demands put forward by farmers.

"Nanda Gaura Yojana": ₹145.93 Crore Distributed Among the Girl Child Beneficiary

As per his statement, the main motive behind Nanda Gaura Yojana Scheme is to encourage education among girl children of Uttarakhand state. As per Nanda Gaura Yojana, beneficiaries get ₹11,000 immediately after delivery of a baby girl child and ₹51,000 after the girl completes her studies from Class 12 standard.

CM mentioned that ₹145.93 crore have been distributed amongst girl children beneficiaries through DBT mode.

Total amount credited in girl's account till date is ₹145 crores and 93 lakhs according to the scheme launched. According to him, the scheme will help in supporting the family economically along with motivating them to pursue further studies after schooling.

Price Increase of Sugarcane: CM Dhami Ensures Farmers With Prompt Action

In case of Sugarcane price hike, the CM assured farmers of their decision. In regard to sugarcane, he said that they have already enhanced the price of sugarcane last year and will decide upon the latest demand soon. It is quite significant since the farmers grow sugarcane in large quantities in several districts of Uttarakhand.

CM Dhami On Development Of Uttarakhand

Regarding the success of BJP in Uttarakhand, he said that people of Uttarakhand welcomed the development of state under PM Modi Ji.

The Chief Minister attributed the development works done in the state to the guidance provided by the leadership of Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi and assured that the government aims to make Uttarakhand the best state in the country.

He further said that government is determined to continue its efforts towards achieving success in terms of development of the state. This was stated by CM in Manglaur rally emphasizing on girl child welfare, farmer's problems and the developmental activities.