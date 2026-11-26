Two gorgeous girls who love making TikTok were stopped on the streets of Mumbai by the Mumbai police. Dressed in stunning, bold dresses, the two girls looked absolutely beautiful. This was their first time in India, without their parents. They hailed from New York. They were enjoying some content creation time when Mumbai police pulled up and asked them some questions.

Video Goes Viral!

Posted by the girls themselves, this video is now going viral on social media for all the right reasons. Some said that it was sweet of the police to check on girls, while some felt how nice it would be for the police to do the same job by checking on men to ensure women's safety more proactively. In the viral video, we can hear the girls telling the police that they have come to India for the first time and that they are from New York. The video was posted with the caption, " hey pulled up questioned us and then started kekeeing I'm ded. this was the only nice interaction we had outside after this everything went downhill."

Take a look!

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A post shared by Sheel Yerneni (@artzysheel)

What Netizens Are saying!

One user wrote,“Mumbai Police the best.”

Another user wrote,“They were concerned about your safety.”

The influencer herself wrote,“if the issue with filming our outfits outside is the safety risk caused by men who would harm us wouldn't the appropriate action be to condemn the assaulters, not women dressed as they want standing outside??? What harm did we actually cause none. Address the root cause because it's actually not about what a woman is wearing but rather the backwards thinking of victim blaming this take invites.”

One more comment read,“I don't know if anyone is from Mumbai. They know that that Mumbai police really is very concerned about women's safety. So maybe that's why they were asking if there was not a man or anyone who was assisting them and they knew that they are not from Mumbai. Also, they were doing the job. It is patrolling and I think it is midnight, so it's the job to ask the girls.”