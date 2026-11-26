In an unusual burglary that has left residents in Howrah baffled, a thief allegedly walked away with shoes and sandals worth approximately Rs 1.2 lakh from nearly 40 flats in a housing complex.

The incident took place at Happy Garden Housing Society in Shibpur, Howrah, during the early hours of November 22. Unlike conventional burglaries involving cash, jewellery or electronic gadgets, the unidentified intruder appeared to have specifically targeted footwear kept outside residents' apartments.

CCTV footage from the complex captured the man, dressed in a white shirt and trousers, moving through the corridors and examining shoe racks. He was reportedly seen collecting different pairs of footwear, including expensive sneakers, sandals and formal shoes, and placing them inside red bags.

Thief Allegedly Scaled Boundary Wall To Bypass Security

According to a joint complaint submitted by residents to Shibpur Police Station, the incident occurred between 4 am and 5 am on Sunday.

The accused allegedly entered the residential complex by climbing over its boundary wall instead of using the main entrance, where security personnel were stationed.

After gaining access to the premises, he reportedly targeted shoe cupboards outside apartments in Block B before moving towards Block A. CCTV recordings show him spending time inspecting the footwear before filling his bags and making his escape through the same boundary wall.

The manner in which the intruder allegedly entered and exited the premises without being intercepted has raised questions about the effectiveness of the housing society's security arrangements.

Second Security Breach In Two Months Raises Residents' Concerns

While the unusual choice of stolen items has drawn attention, residents are particularly worried about the repeated security breaches at the complex.

According to residents, this was the second such incident in less than two months. During the previous intrusion, an unidentified person had reportedly entered the premises but left without stealing anything. This has now prompted some residents to question whether the earlier visit could have been an attempt to assess the society's security arrangements.

The incident has caused additional anxiety among residents because several senior citizens live alone in the complex. They fear that if an outsider can enter the premises so easily, a more serious crime could take place in the future.

Residents have handed over CCTV footage to the police and urged authorities to register an FIR, identify the accused and strengthen night patrolling in the neighbourhood.