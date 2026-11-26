MENAFN - Live Mint) New Delhi: To reduce administrative intervention and ease compliance, the government has amended the goods and services tax (GST) rules to allow automatic processing of registration cancellation through the common portal for taxpayers who have filed the prescribed returns and cleared all outstanding dues.

The amendment, notified by the finance ministry late Wednesday, will take effect from 1 December. It provides for electronic processing of cancellation applications where taxpayers have met the prescribed return-filing requirements and paid all outstanding tax, interest, fees, penalties and other liabilities.

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The move could reduce the time it takes businesses to exit the GST system by eliminating the need for tax officials to manually review routine cancellation applications. Under the earlier rules, tax officers were required to issue cancellation orders within 30 days of receiving an application. A CAG audit report released in December 2025 found delays in 3,022 cases across 46 ranges in 25 Central Tax Commissionerates. As per the CAG report, in Dehradun, 378 of 622 taxpayers' requests for cancellation applications were approved with delays of up to 227 days.

Reducing procedural delays

The automated process is also expected to reduce procedural delays for businesses that have discontinued operations but must complete their tax-related formalities before closing their GST registrations, experts said.

"It's a positive step towards reducing procedural delays in GST administration. Businesses that have discontinued operations should not have to go through prolonged manual processes to cancel their registration when they have filed the prescribed returns and cleared all outstanding liabilities," said Vivek Jalan, partner at Tax Connect Advisory Services, a multi-disciplinary consulting firm.“Automating such applications will reduce the compliance burden on businesses and allow tax officers to focus on cases involving pending dues or other compliance issues.”

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The amendment is part of the broader procedural reforms recommended by the GST Council at its 57th meeting on 8 October. The Council had proposed a series of changes to make GST administration more predictable and technology-driven, including faster refunds to businesses, safeguards against arbitrary enforcement action, and a shift from discretionary scrutiny by tax officials to system-based, risk-led verification.

Electronically communicated

Under the amended Rule 20 of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Rules, 2017, registrations covered by the automated process will be cancelled with effect from the date sought by the applicant. The cancellation will be communicated electronically to the taxpayer through the prescribed form.

Applications will, however, continue to be referred to tax officials for examination if taxpayers have not filed the prescribed returns or statements or have outstanding tax, interest, fees or penalties. This means that applications involving pending compliance requirements or dues will remain subject to official scrutiny.

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It effectively shifts routine, compliant cases to an automated process while retaining manual scrutiny for applications that require further examination.

The move comes amid an increase in GST collections. Gross GST revenue rose 22.9% year-on-year to ₹2.31 trillion in October, driven by a 42.2% surge in import-related revenue and a recovery from subdued consumption in the same month last year, ahead of the GST rate rationalisation.