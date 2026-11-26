Global, November 26, 2026, Bitcoin recovered above $60,000 on November 26 after briefly falling close to $57,000 during the previous 24-hour trading period. The rebound brought some relief to the cryptocurrency market following several sessions of heavy selling, although the recovery has not yet removed concerns about the broader downward trend.

CoinGlass market data showed Bitcoin trading near $60,941 at the time of its November 26 snapshot, representing a 2.99% increase over 24 hours. During that period, BTC recorded a low of approximately $57,256 and a high of $61,603. The figures represent a live market snapshot and may change as trading continues.

Bitcoin Buyers Return After a Sharp Intraday Decline

The move above $60,000 followed a volatile session in which Bitcoin came under renewed selling pressure. Barron's reported that BTC touched approximately $57,619 on November 25, its lowest level since September 2024, before recovering part of its losses.

The broader financial environment has remained challenging for risk-sensitive assets. Recent US inflation data raised concerns about the possibility of higher interest rates, which can reduce investor appetite for volatile investments. Bitcoin has also faced pressure from withdrawals from US spot exchange-traded funds, adding to questions about the strength of institutional demand.

The latest rebound suggests that buyers were willing to enter the market after the decline, but one positive session does not establish that a lasting recovery has begun.

The $60,000 Level Remains Important

The return above $60,000 gives traders an important psychological level to monitor. Holding above it could help stabilise short-term sentiment, particularly if trading volume supports the move.

However, Bitcoin's recent high near $61,600 provides another reference point. A sustained move beyond that area would offer stronger evidence that buyers are regaining control. If the price falls below $60,000 again, traders may turn their attention toward the recent low around $57,000.

These levels are market references rather than guaranteed support or resistance.

What Could Influence Bitcoin Next?

Investors will continue watching US economic data, Federal Reserve expectations, derivatives positioning and spot ETF flows. These factors may help determine whether the latest recovery attracts fresh buying or remains a temporary rebound.

Bitcoin's price action on November 26 reflects a market attempting to stabilise after a sharp decline. For now, the ability to maintain the recovery above $60,000 will be more important than the initial move itself