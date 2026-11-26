Washington, D.C., United States, November 26, 2026, Staff at the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) have clarified that Bitcoin, Ether and certain payment stablecoins may count toward specific operating reserve requirements for regulated derivatives platforms and clearing organisations. The guidance provides a more defined framework for firms considering eligible digital assets as part of their financial resources, while maintaining a separate requirement for readily available liquidity.

The advisory was issued on November 23 by the CFTC's Division of Market Oversight and Division of Clearing and Risk. Reuters reported the details on November 24. The clarification applies to swap execution facilities, designated contract markets and derivatives clearing organisations covered by the relevant CFTC requirements.

What the CFTC Advisory Allows

The rules addressed in the advisory require covered entities to maintain financial resources sufficient to cover at least 12 months of operating costs. CFTC staff said Bitcoin, Ether and payment stablecoins may count toward this requirement, subject to appropriate valuation haircuts.

The use of haircuts is important because cryptocurrency prices can fluctuate considerably. A firm cannot necessarily treat the full market value of a digital asset as available financial resources when calculating whether it meets the regulatory threshold.

The guidance therefore offers a limited form of recognition for certain crypto holdings rather than treating every digital asset as equivalent to cash.

Why Crypto Cannot Replace the Separate Liquidity Requirement

The advisory draws a clear distinction between operating reserves and liquidity. Although eligible digital assets may contribute toward the financial resource requirement, they cannot satisfy the separate liquidity obligation.

According to the CFTC staff explanation, these assets do not qualify as cash or highly liquid securities under the applicable accounting treatment. Firms must therefore continue maintaining appropriate liquid resources independently of any eligible cryptocurrency holdings.

This distinction matters for market infrastructure providers because they need both financial capacity to support ongoing operations and assets that can be accessed quickly when obligations arise.

The Guidance Does Not Introduce a New Regulation

The advisory reflects the views of CFTC staff and does not establish a new binding rule or enforceable rights. It is also not a no-action position and does not necessarily represent the views of the full Commission.

That qualification is important for companies interpreting the announcement. The guidance offers clarification on how existing requirements may be applied, but it does not remove firms' existing regulatory responsibilities.

What Regulated Crypto Businesses Should Watch

Derivatives platforms and clearing organisations will need to assess whether their existing digital-asset holdings qualify under the advisory and how valuation haircuts affect their calculations. They must also continue meeting the separate liquidity requirement.

The development represents a measured step in the treatment of digital assets within US financial-market regulation. It recognises a role for certain cryptocurrencies in operating reserves without giving them unrestricted treatment as liquid financial resources.