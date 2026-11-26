MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan increased its exports of ceramic floor and wall tiles 2.3-fold in the first nine months of 2026, bringing export revenues to $9.67 million, compared with $4.23 million in the same period last year.

Export revenues rose by 128.7%, or $5.44 million, year-on-year.

In physical terms, ceramic tile exports increased by 119.7%, from 894,200 square metres to 1.96 million square metres.

Russia remained the main export destination, accounting for $9.09 million, or 94% of Azerbaijan's total ceramic tile export value.

The average export value per square metre of ceramic tiles also increased, rising by 4.1% from $4.73 in 2025 to $4.92 in 2026.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's domestic ceramic tile production continued to expand. According to the State Statistical Committee, the country produced approximately 5.03 million square metres of glazed ceramic facing tiles in January–September 2026, up 27.3% from 3.95 million square metres in the corresponding period last year.

The figures indicate simultaneous growth in both domestic production and foreign sales, with Russia remaining the dominant market for Azerbaijani ceramic tile manufacturers.