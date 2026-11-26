MENAFN - UkrinForm) Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

“I thank Hungary and my colleague Anita Orbán for the important decision to join the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children. All 27 EU Member States are now members of the Coalition,” Sybiha said.

He said Hungary's decision to join was a signal of European unity and shared responsibility for the return of Ukrainian children whom Russia has illegally deported and forcibly transferred.

The minister stressed that Russia had no right to determine the fate of Ukrainian children, change their identity, or sever their ties with their families and homeland.

“Every day of delay in their return is another day of childhood stolen by Russia,” Sybiha emphasized.

He called on the international community to focus its efforts on bringing every Ukrainian child home and ensuring that those responsible for these crimes do not escape justice.

Ukraine,planning first meeting of Commission on National Minorities for early 2027

As Ukrinform reported, on November 24, Péter Magyar arrived in Zakarpattia on his first visit to Ukraine as head of the Hungarian government. In Uzhhorod, he held talks with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on the development of bilateral relations.

Photo: pixabay