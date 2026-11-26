MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 26 (Petra) -- Experts, government officials and industrial sector representatives called for stronger regulatory oversight, wider adoption of industrial wastewater treatment technologies and expanded water reuse during a workshop in Amman to protect scarce water resources, reduce operating costs and enhance industrial competitiveness.

The workshop, titled "Industrial Wastewater Management in Jordan: Challenges, Impacts and Sustainable Management Options," examined technical, operational and regulatory challenges, assessed the sustainability of existing practices and explored opportunities for wastewater treatment and reuse.

Participants recommended strengthening institutional coordination and information sharing, improving discharge monitoring, adopting modern treatment technologies and ensuring industrial wastewater undergoes pretreatment before discharge into sewerage networks.

They also called for stronger public-private partnerships, greater investment in research and development, the exchange of technical expertise, improved water-use efficiency and wider adoption of environmental management systems and cleaner production practices.

Speaking at the opening of the workshop, Environment Ministry Secretary-General Omar Arabiyat stressed that protecting water resources is a national imperative, given Jordan's position as one of the world's most water-scarce countries.

He said effective industrial wastewater management could turn wastewater into a valuable resource, while inadequate practices could undermine sewerage infrastructure, treatment plant operations, treated water quality and reuse potential, and environmental safety.

Arabiyat outlined the complementary responsibilities of regulatory and operational bodies, explaining that the Ministry of Environment, in cooperation with the Royal Department for Environmental Protection, monitors industrial facilities discharging liquid waste directly into the environment and wadis.

The Water Authority of Jordan (WAJ) and its affiliated water companies oversee factories connected to sewerage networks, while the Jordan Standards and Metrology Organization (JSMO) establishes relevant technical regulations, he said, stressing the importance of institutional coordination and information sharing.

Arabiyat emphasized that environmental protection and industrial competitiveness are complementary objectives, noting that green economy practices, environmental management systems and on-site wastewater treatment and reuse could reduce operating costs and unlock green financing opportunities.

He called for reliable data and open dialogue among regulators, operators, industrial facilities and experts to develop practical solutions that safeguard water resources while supporting industrial growth.

Technical presentations highlighted the need for treatment solutions tailored to the types and quantities of pollutants generated by different industries, alongside improvements in treatment plant operation, maintenance and efficiency to ensure operational continuity and environmental compliance.

A presentation on the impact of industrial effluent on the As-Samra Wastewater Treatment Plant underscored the importance of pretreatment, stronger oversight of discharge sources, and improved monitoring and analysis to protect sewerage networks and water infrastructure.

Abdullah Qaoud, research and development director at Al-Baha Company, presented the company's experience in industrial wastewater treatment, highlighting opportunities to improve treatment technologies and operational efficiency and expand water reuse while balancing environmental and economic considerations.

Pauline Duquesne, general manager of Veolia, the company operating As-Samra, discussed operational efficiency and continuity, while BORDA Jordan Project Manager Anas Abu Khalaf emphasized knowledge sharing and sustainable wastewater management practices.

Discussions addressed treatment and maintenance costs, regulatory compliance, scientific research, and the development of treatment technologies suited to different industrial activities.

Participants also examined opportunities to expand wastewater reuse according to pollutant characteristics and required treatment levels, emphasizing the importance of water quality verification to protect public health and natural resources.

They stressed the need to shift from wastewater disposal to resource recovery through an integrated approach encompassing pollution prevention at source, appropriate treatment, effective oversight, and safe reuse in accordance with approved standards.

An open discussion explored practical measures that industrial facilities, regulators, and operators could implement to improve institutional coordination and water resource management.

//Petra// AJ