MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 26 (Petra) -- The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen announced Thursday the interception and destruction of two drones in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Region, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Earlier in the night, the coalition announced the interception and destruction of two ballistic missiles fired by the Houthi militia toward the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

//Petra// NQ