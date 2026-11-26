MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 26 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs announced Thursday that the body of missing Jordanian sailor Mohammad Hussam Al-Din Al-Otaibi was found on Wednesday.

Ministry spokesperson Ambassador Fuad Majali said the United Arab Emirates Coast Guard found the body off the coast of Ras Al Khaimah.

Majali said the ministry, through its Operations Directorate and the Jordanian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, is coordinating with the deceased's family and Emirati authorities to complete arrangements for returning the body to Jordan for burial.

He commended the authorities in the UAE and Oman for their sustained search efforts since the citizen went missing and for their cooperation with Jordan's embassies in both countries.

Majali extended his deepest condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased.

//Petra// NQ