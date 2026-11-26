MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 26 (Petra) -- Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Majdi Harasis met Thursday with Nora-Elise Beck, head of the NATO Liaison Office in Jordan, to discuss ways to strengthen military cooperation and expand the partnership between the Jordan Armed Forces–Arab Army and NATO.

Both sides discussed cooperation and coordination, expanding exchanges of military expertise and knowledge, and strengthening training and professional development to enhance military capabilities and serve mutual interests.

The meeting also covered regional and international developments, efforts to strengthen security and stability, and issues of common concern.

//Petra// NQ