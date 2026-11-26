MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) Ether price outlook: Sharp selloff gives way to tentative Thanksgiving rebound

Ether rebounds from a November low as ETF outflows persist, with a tentative recovery ahead of Thanksgiving putting $1,700 in focus.

Source: Bloomberg Technical analysis Trading Leverage trading Investing CFD Outlook

Written by

Axel Rudolph FSTA

Chief Technical Analyst

Publication date 2026-11-26T11:03:32+0000 Ether sharp selloff gives way to tentative Thanksgiving rebound

Ether has suffered a sharp selloff in November, falling around 30% as risk appetite deteriorates, technology stocks come under pressure and investors continue to withdraw money from US spot Ether ETFs.

However, Ether is now staging a modest comeback ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday after falling to around $1,536 on 21 November. The cryptocurrency briefly recovered above $1,842 before slipping back towards $1,607 on Wednesday, leaving the rebound tentative rather than signalling a clear trend reversal.

The latest price action leaves Ether at a critical technical juncture, with investors assessing whether the recent recovery can develop into a more durable rebound or whether the broader downtrend will resume.

Ether suffers sharp selloff

Ether's around 45% decline from its $2,806 September peak to its 21 November $1,536 low, its lowest level since July, has been particularly severe.

The selloff accelerated as investors reduced exposure to risk assets amid concerns over elevated technology-stock valuations, artificial intelligence spending and the outlook for US interest rates.

Ether has proved particularly vulnerable to the deterioration in risk appetite. While Bitcoin has also fallen sharply, Ether has underperformed, reflecting its higher beta and the additional pressure from persistent ETF redemptions.

The latest recovery has taken Ether back towards $1,700, but the level remains difficult to reclaim decisively.

Ether ETF outflows remain a major headwind

US spot Ether ETF flows continue to provide a bearish signal.

The funds recorded net outflows of $64.1 million on 24 November, extending their losing streak to seven consecutive trading sessions. Cumulative withdrawals over those seven sessions reached approximately $454.8 million.

The selling continued on 25 November, when US spot Ether ETFs recorded another $68.5 million of net outflows. That extended the withdrawal streak to eight sessions and took the total outflow for the week beginning 23 November to approximately $217.5 million across the three reported trading days.

The latest figures follow another difficult period for the sector. Ether ETFs recorded $305.8 million of net outflows during the week of 16-20 November, following $398.9 million of withdrawals the previous week.

This means institutional demand remains a significant obstacle to a sustained recovery. Although ETF outflows do not necessarily translate one-for-one into immediate spot selling, persistent redemptions indicate that investors are reducing exposure to regulated Ether investment vehicles rather than adding to positions.

Thanksgiving rebound offers tentative hope

Despite the negative ETF backdrop, Ether's ability to rebound from $1,536 is an encouraging short-term development.

The Thanksgiving-shortened trading week could also produce thinner liquidity and potentially sharper price swings. With many US markets closed on Thursday, relatively small changes in buying or selling pressure could have a greater impact on prices.

The immediate challenge is the $1,700 level. A sustained move above it would improve the short-term technical picture and could open the way towards $1,820-to-$1,980 key resistance band, where Ether's recent and July recovery attempts stalled.

A stronger move above $1,980 would be more significant because it would suggest that buyers are beginning to regain control following November's sharp decline.

However, the medium-term trend remains bearish while Ether trades below its 23 November high around $1,843.

Ether outlook: rebound or another leg lower?

Ether's latest price action presents a clear battle between improving short-term momentum and deteriorating institutional flows.

The rebound from $1,536 suggests buyers are willing to step in after the steep November decline, while the approach of Thanksgiving could encourage some short covering and profit-taking among bearish traders.

However, eight consecutive sessions of ETF outflows provide a significant warning. The funds have now recorded $217.5 million of withdrawals in the first three trading days of the Thanksgiving-shortened week, following more than $700 million of outflows over the previous two weeks.

For the recovery to become more convincing, Ether needs to reclaim $1,700 and then break above $1,980, ideally alongside a return to positive ETF flows.

Until then, the latest bounce should be viewed as a tentative recovery within a broader downtrend rather than confirmation that the selloff is over. The $1,536 key November low is the immediate line in the sand, a fall through which would open the way for the late June low around $1,510 to be hit.

Ether's bearish scenario

The main risk is that while the 16-to-23 November highs at $1,842.90-to-$1,864.50 cap the upside, another down leg towards the November low at $1.536.00 and possibly the June trough at $1,510.10 may ensue.

Ether's bullish scenario

Were Ether to have found support at its current November low at $1,536.00 and while it remains above its 25 November low at $1,606.60, a recovery towards the 16-to-23 November highs at $1,842.90-to-$1,864.50 seems to be at hand. A rise above this resistance area may then lead to further upside, taking the price of Ether towards its $1,980.0 late July high. This level would need to be exceeded, though, for the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $2,109.70 to be back in the frame.

Ether daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView Important to know

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