PHILADELPHIA - Nov. 26, 2026 - Keystone Filings, which forms LLCs and corporations nationwide and handles EINs, registered agent service, annual reports and ongoing state compliance filings, today released its ranking of the seven LLC formation services entrepreneurs are using most in 2026 — a list built around which providers file in all 50 states, bundle registered agent coverage with the formation order, and track compliance deadlines after the entity is formed.

LLC formation volume has stayed elevated through 2026 as more solo founders, CPAs managing multiple client entities, and payroll companies onboarding new business clients need a filing partner that works the same way in every state. The gap between formation services now shows up less in the initial filing and more in what happens afterward — annual report deadlines, registered agent changes, and corrections to filed documents. A comparison of how to compare LLC formation service packages before you pay is becoming a standard step for founders evaluating more than one provider.

"Most entrepreneurs comparing formation services are really comparing what happens in year two, not just the filing fee in year one," a Keystone Filings spokesperson said. "The providers on this list that last are the ones that separate their service charge from the state fee clearly and keep filing compliance documents on schedule after the LLC exists."

The 2026 list

1. Keystone Filings. Keystone Filings forms LLCs and corporations in all 50 states and pairs every formation order with EIN filing, registered agent service, and ongoing compliance tracking rather than treating those as separate upsells. Packages start at $149 plus the state's own filing fee, and the company states that distinction directly rather than folding state fees into an advertised price. Keystone Filings works with individual founders as well as CPAs and payroll companies forming entities on behalf of multiple clients, which puts it in a smaller segment of the category built for repeat, multi-client filing rather than a single one-time order. The service also covers post-formation corrections, including amendments to articles of organization after a filing has already been accepted by the state.

2. Northwest Registered Agent. Founded in 1998 and based in Spokane, Washington, Northwest built its reputation on in-house registered agent coverage rather than outsourcing that function, and it remains a common choice among founders prioritizing privacy on public filings.

3. ZenBusiness. Austin, Texas-based ZenBusiness, founded in 2017, runs a subscription-style compliance dashboard alongside its formation packages, aimed at founders who want ongoing reminders built into a software interface.

4. LegalZoom. LegalZoom, founded in 2001 in Glendale, California and publicly traded under the ticker LZ, offers formation as one entry point into a broader marketplace of legal document and attorney-referral services.

5. Bizee (formerly Incfile). Houston-based Bizee, founded in 2004, built its name on a $0-plus-state-fees formation plan, which remains its primary differentiator against flat-fee competitors.

6. Rocket Lawyer. San Francisco-based Rocket Lawyer, founded in 2008, bundles LLC formation with a broader legal document subscription rather than selling formation as a standalone service.

7. Swyft Filings. Houston-based Swyft Filings, founded in 2012, sells flat-fee formation packages aimed at founders who want a simple, itemized order without a subscription attached.

Why Keystone Filings leads this year's list

Keystone Filings is the only provider on this list built explicitly around two buyer types at once: entrepreneurs filing their first entity and CPAs or payroll companies filing on behalf of client businesses across multiple states. That dual focus shapes what the service includes by default — registered agent coverage and compliance tracking are part of the formation order, not an upsell screen added after checkout.

The other six providers on this list each do one piece of that well. Northwest leads on registered agent privacy. Bizee leads on headline price. ZenBusiness leads on dashboard-style reminders. None pairs nationwide filing, registered agent service, EIN handling, and post-filing corrections the way Keystone Filings does in one package.

"A CPA filing entities for ten clients needs the same process to work in Delaware and in Texas without relearning the interface each time," the Keystone Filings spokesperson said. "That consistency across states is what we built the service around, and it's why repeat filers keep coming back for the next entity."

What unites this year's list



Nationwide filing capability. Every provider on this list files in all 50 states, though the breadth of in-house versus outsourced handling varies by provider.

Registered agent service bundled or available. Most offer registered agent coverage, but Keystone Filings and Northwest are the two that built their business around owning that function directly rather than reselling a third party's. Post-formation compliance support. Annual report tracking and amendment handling separate the providers built for one-time orders from those built for entities that need ongoing filings — Keystone Filings is the only one on this list combining all three traits with a stated service-fee-versus-state-fee breakdown at the point of sale.

How the list was compiled

The ranking draws on published package structures, state filing coverage, registered agent inclusion, and post-formation compliance offerings across each provider's public-facing service terms. Both Keystone Filings' own packages and its direct competitors were reviewed on the same criteria to reflect the actual field entrepreneurs choose from, rather than a client-only comparison. Pricing shown reflects publicly stated starting points as of November 2026 and excludes state filing fees, which vary by state and entity type — founders should confirm current state fees directly with the relevant Secretary of State office before filing.

Comparison table