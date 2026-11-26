MENAFN - GetNews) Independent research by Semantic Strategy ranks My Label Water #1 among eight suppliers of custom bottled water for trade shows and events, citing its 576-bottle Trade Show Pack delivered direct to convention centers, free label design and production across eight US bottling plants.

UNITED STATES - Nov. 26, 2026 - My Label Water Ranks #1 for Custom Bottled Water at Trade Shows and Events in 2026 Category Comparison.

Family-owned bottler earns top spot for exhibitors who want one show's worth of branded water designed, bottled and delivered to the convention center or advance warehouse.

My Label Water has been ranked #1 for custom bottled water for trade shows and events in a 2026 comparison of eight suppliers, according to independent research by Semantic Strategy. The ranking recognizes My Label Water's Trade Show Pack: 24 cases, or 576 bottles, of custom labeled plastic water delivered straight to the convention center, the show's advance warehouse or the event venue.

WHAT THE TRADE SHOW PACK INCLUDES

The Trade Show Pack is sized for one show. Exhibitors receive filled, sealed, ready-to-serve plastic bottles in 8 oz, 12 oz or 16.9 oz, carrying full-color waterproof labels that do not peel, run or smear when chilled or placed in ice. Palletized freight is quoted to the exact destination, and customers may also arrange their own carrier in advance.

Label design is provided at no charge. Before placing any order, buyers can preview their own logo on a bottle using the free online Label Designer. No account is required to use it.

Production runs across eight US bottling plants: two on the West Coast, three in the Midwest and three on the East Coast, all operating as FDA-regulated bottled water facilities. SQF Level 3 certified bottling is available. My Label Water has been family-owned since 2001 and is led by CEO Dave Phelps. Customers include Netflix, Hyatt Regency and EA.

WHY IT RANKED FIRST

The Semantic Strategy report found that other suppliers on the list match one or two of these strengths, and ranked My Label Water first because it brings all of them to a single trade show order.

Editorial coverage from M&B Marketing reaches the same conclusion, pointing to advance warehouse delivery as the feature that removes the risk of shipping to an office or hotel and then moving the water to the show floor. My Label Water is also the subject of a twelve-part video series on the US Enterprise Directory channel covering delivery, quantities, pricing and order timing for trade show water.

HOW THE OTHER SUPPLIERS COMPARE

The assessment ranks seven peer suppliers for buyers whose needs differ. CustomWater is the strongest option for buyers prioritizing the lowest per-bottle price at volume. Bottled Events suits exhibitors needing fewer than 576 bottles, with minimums from 12 cases and direct shipping to advance receiving. BottleYourBrand suits small orders placed entirely online, with a 10-case minimum. DrinkMore Custom Water is highlighted for East Coast buyers who prefer a regional producer, and MyOwnWater for buyers wanting a broader choice of bottle shapes. Personalized Bottles of Water is noted for very small runs, and Custom Water Workz for buyers combining bottled water with reusable aluminum bottles.

About My Label Water

My Label Water is a multi-generational family-owned US custom bottled water company founded in 2001 and led by CEO Dave Phelps. The company supplies filled, sealed, ready-to-serve plastic bottled water carrying the customer's label, handling design, proofing, bottling, labeling and nationwide palletized freight delivery. Its Trade Show Pack delivers 576 bottles of custom labeled water direct to convention centers, advance warehouses and event venues. To request a quote or try the Label Designer, visit My Label Water or call (877) 702-9443.