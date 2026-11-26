MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 25, 2026 6:10 am - Anicette Stucco LLC is an insured stucco contractor in Minneola, Florida. It has more than 15 years of local experience and a 4.8 star rating from 48 Google reviews.

Minneola,FL., November. 25th, 2026 - Central Florida's dry season has started. It is the easiest time to fix cracked or stained stucco. Anicette Stucco LLC, a stucco repair contractor in Lake County, FL, asks owners to check their walls before the summer rains return.

Why the dry months matter

Stucco is a porous wall coating. Water that enters a crack can travel behind the surface. It can then reach the layers underneath. Repairs need dry weather to cure well. Damp walls or rain during the work can weaken the new coat and leave marks.

Fall and winter bring lower humidity and fewer storms to Lake County. Crews get more dry days. The new base coat and finish also have time to set before the next wet season.

What a stucco wall is made of

The company says a typical local stucco wall has five layers:

Concrete block

Weather barrier

Metal lath

Base coat

Textured finish coat



Damage in the outer coats is often a surface issue. Damage that reaches the barrier or lath is a bigger job. The company starts each repair by finding the cause. It then rebuilds the wall instead of only filling the crack.

Signs a wall needs attention



Homeowners can check four signs from the ground:

Cracks wider than a hairline, especially near windows and doors

Brown or dark streaks below windows or roof edges

Soft, bubbling or crumbling patches

Paint that peels in sheets



Anicette Stucco LLC repairs residential and commercial stucco, including synthetic stucco (EIFS). The crew matches the existing texture by hand, whether the wall is knockdown, dash or smooth. The company does not fix structural problems. It refers those jobs to a structural engineer.

Free estimates across Lake County

Estimates are free and carry no obligation. The company serves Minneola, Clermont, Groveland, Montverde, Eustis, Mount Dora, Leesburg, Tavares, Winter Garden and the wider Orlando area. Owners can read about the stucco repair services Anicette Stucco LLC provides on its website.

Key facts

Service: Stucco crack repair, water damage repair, remediation and installation

Area: Lake County and the western Orlando metro, within about 50 miles of Minneola

Hours: Monday to Friday, 8:30 am to 6:00 pm; Saturday, 9:00 am to 1:00 pm

Estimates: Free, with no obligation

About Anicette Stucco LLC

Anicette Stucco LLC is an insured stucco contractor in Minneola, Florida. It has more than 15 years of local experience and a 4.8 star rating from 48 Google reviews. Anyone looking for a stucco repair contractor in Lake County, FL can find details at

Media contact

Company: Anicette Stucco LLC

Phone: (407) 456-2006

Email: [email protected]

Address: 1013 Thunderhead Ln, Minneola, FL 34715, United States