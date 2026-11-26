MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 25, 2026 6:39 am - Shandong Yurun Chemical Technology Co., Ltd. has published a guide to the HS codes for magnesium oxide, magnesium hydroxide, basic magnesium carbonate, magnesium chloride and calcium chloride, with US and EU subheadings.

Shandong Yurun Chemical Technology Co., Ltd. has published a guide to the Harmonized System (HS) codes for magnesium compounds and calcium chloride. Magnesium oxide is classified under HS 2519.90, magnesium hydroxide under 2816.10, basic magnesium carbonate under 2836.99, magnesium chloride under 2827.31, and calcium chloride under 2827.20. These codes are used on shipping documents to identify the product and determine duty.

The guide lists each code with its description: magnesium oxide 2519.90, Other magnesium oxide, whether or not pure; magnesium hydroxide 2816.10, Hydroxide and peroxide of magnesium; basic magnesium carbonate 2836.99, Other carbonates; magnesium chloride 2827.31, Chlorides of magnesium; and calcium chloride 2827.20, Calcium chloride. The codes cover all forms the company supplies: light and heavy powders, granules, flakes and pellets, hydrated and anhydrous.

The guide also gives the national subheadings for the United States (HTSUS) and the European Union (Combined Nomenclature): magnesium oxide 2519.90.50.00 (US) and 2519 90 10 (EU); magnesium hydroxide 2816.10.00.00 and 2816 10 00; basic magnesium carbonate 2836.99.50.50 and 2836 99 11; magnesium chloride 2827.31.00.00 and 2827 31 00; calcium chloride 2827.20.00.00 and 2827 20 00. Sources cited are the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (2026 edition) and the EU Combined Nomenclature (2025).

Classification notes in the guide explain that heading 25.19 covers other magnesium oxide, whether or not pure, so food and USP grade magnesium oxide share the same code as industrial grades; that natural magnesium carbonate (magnesite) is 2519.10, while precipitated basic magnesium carbonate is a chemical product under 2836.99; and that the hydrated and anhydrous forms of magnesium chloride share one code, and so do those of calcium chloride. The HS code for each of the company's magnesium oxide, magnesium hydroxide, magnesium chloride and calcium chloride products is the same worldwide, but each country may add extra digits after the six-digit code.

The HS code appears on the commercial invoice and the packing list, next to the product description.

If the classification is uncertain or the duty difference is large, the importer can ask customs for a binding answer. In the United States, U.S. Customs and Border Protection issues binding rulings, and past rulings can be searched in its CROSS database. In the European Union, the customs authority of a member state issues Binding Tariff Information (BTI), which applies throughout the EU.

The importer declares the tariff code. The guide advises importers to use these codes as a starting point and confirm the national code before shipping.

The full guide is available on the company's website. For more information, contact Shandong Yurun Chemical Technology Co., Ltd. by email at [email protected] or by phone at +86 183 6567 3536.