MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 25, 2026 6:49 am - GB Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., an ISO 9001:2015 certified manufacturer founded in 2003, offers quality False Ceiling Grid solutions for commercial, industrial and modern construction projects.

GB Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. continues to serve the construction and infrastructure sectors with its range of cold roll formed metal products, including False Ceiling Grid systems. Established in 2003, the company has developed strong manufacturing capabilities and supplies metal solutions for various building applications across domestic and international markets.

False Ceiling Grid systems play an important role in modern interior construction. They provide the supporting framework required for installing ceiling tiles and panels while helping create a neat, organised and professional ceiling finish. These systems are commonly used in commercial buildings, offices, hospitals, educational institutions, shopping centres, hotels and industrial facilities.

GB Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. manufactures metal sections designed to meet the requirements of different construction and ceiling applications. Its manufacturing experience in cold roll forming supports the production of consistent metal profiles for building and infrastructure projects. The company's approach focuses on dimensional accuracy, material quality and dependable manufacturing processes.

False Ceiling Grid Solutions for Modern Interiors

The demand for organised ceiling systems continues to grow as commercial and industrial buildings place greater emphasis on functional interiors and efficient space utilisation. A properly designed false ceiling framework helps support ceiling panels, maintain alignment and provide space for electrical wiring, lighting arrangements and other building services.

False Ceiling Grid systems are suitable for a variety of interior environments where a suspended ceiling arrangement is required. Their practical design makes them a preferred choice for projects that require an accessible ceiling space for maintenance and building services.

GB Enterprises understands the importance of manufacturing metal sections that meet project requirements. The company's experience in roll forming allows it to serve different applications within the construction industry, including ceiling suspension systems, structural metal sections and other building-related products.

Manufacturing Strength and Industry Experience

Founded in 2003, GB Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. has expanded its manufacturing operations from a single roll forming machine to more than 40 machines. Its manufacturing facility covers approximately 165,000 square feet in Sampla, Haryana, with a monthly production capacity of 3,500 metric tonnes.

The company is an ISO 9001:2015 certified manufacturer, reflecting its commitment to maintaining quality management practices across its operations. Its production capabilities support a diverse product portfolio serving construction, renewable energy, infrastructure and industrial applications.

In addition to False Ceiling Grid systems, the company's product range includes steel reinforcement for uPVC windows and doors, C and Z purlins, roofing sheets, solar structure accessories, perforated cable trays, ladder cable trays, strut channels and ceiling suspension components.

This diverse manufacturing portfolio enables GB Enterprises to serve customers looking for cold roll formed metal products across multiple industries.

Serving Domestic and International Markets

GB Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. supplies metal products to customers in India and international markets, including the Middle East and Southeast Asia. The company focuses on maintaining reliable production capabilities and developing products according to the requirements of different industries and applications.

With growing demand for commercial construction and modern building interiors, the company continues to strengthen its position in the cold roll formed metal manufacturing sector. Its experience, production infrastructure and broad product range make it a manufacturing partner for businesses involved in construction and infrastructure development.