MENAFN - Trend News Agency)New grounds have been proposed for the suspension and dissolution of non-governmental organizations (NGOs), as well as the branches and representative offices of foreign NGOs in Azerbaijan, Trend 's correspondent reports.

The proposal is included in a draft law amending the Law "On Non-Governmental Organizations (Public Associations and Foundations)," discussed at a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Public Associations and Religious Organizations.

The draft law also envisages transferring the authority to decide on the suspension of the activities of NGOs, as well as the branches and representative offices of foreign NGOs in Azerbaijan, for a period of up to one year from the courts to the relevant executive authority.

According to the draft, the activities of NGOs, as well as the branches and representative offices of foreign NGOs, may be suspended for up to one year by the relevant executive authority.

Under current legislation, such decisions are made by a court. The proposed amendments introduce several new grounds for suspending activities in addition to those already established.

Specifically, the activities of branches and representative offices of foreign NGOs in Azerbaijan may be suspended if the term of the agreement concluded with them expires and an application for its extension is submitted.

Furthermore, the activities of NGOs, as well as the branches and representative offices of foreign NGOs, may be suspended if they fail to ensure the transparency of their operations.

According to the draft, the activities of NGOs and the branches and representative offices of foreign NGOs may also be suspended if they fail to implement measures required by law to prevent corruption-related offenses, the legalization of property obtained through criminal means, and the financing of terrorism, including measures related to the application of targeted financial sanctions.

Another new ground for suspension concerns the expiration of the terms of office of an organization's governing officials. Specifically, an organization's activities may be suspended if the legally required changes are not made to the State Register of Legal Entities within three months after the expiration of the term of office of the executive body of a public association, the president or management board of a foundation, or the head of a branch of a foreign NGO in Azerbaijan.

The draft also establishes new grounds for the dissolution of NGOs, as well as the branches and representative offices of foreign NGOs, by court order.

Specifically, such entities may be dissolved if their activities pose a threat to the legally protected interests of the state and society or create a real danger to human life and health.

In addition, branches and representative offices of foreign NGOs in Azerbaijan may be dissolved if the term of the agreement concluded with them expires and no application for its extension is submitted, or if the agreement's term is not extended.

An NGO, or a branch or representative office of a foreign NGO, may also be dissolved through judicial proceedings if it receives two or more written warnings within one year or is issued an instruction to rectify violations.

According to the draft, grounds for dissolution will also arise if the general meeting, which is the supreme governing body of an NGO, is not convened for three consecutive years, or if the organization has suspended its activities for more than three years or is found to have remained inactive during this period.

Under another provision, an organization may be dissolved if the violations that led to the suspension of its activities are not rectified within the prescribed timeframe. Any form of activity by an NGO during the period of suspension will also constitute grounds for its dissolution.

However, the following actions will be exempt from this provision: payment of mandatory state payments and fines; fulfillment of obligations under existing civil and labor contracts; compensation for damage caused as a result of the organization's activities; and actions to rectify violations specified in warnings and instructions issued by the relevant executive authority.

In addition, an NGO, or a branch or representative office of a foreign NGO, may be dissolved if, after being held administratively liable for violating legislation on combating the legalization of property obtained through criminal means and the financing of terrorism, or legislation governing NGOs, or after targeted financial sanctions have been imposed on it, it fails to rectify the violations within the prescribed timeframe.

Another proposed ground for dissolution is an NGO's failure to conduct its activities in accordance with the types of organizations established by law or the objectives set out in its own charter.

Under current legislation, grounds for dissolving NGOs, as well as the branches and representative offices of foreign NGOs, include the issuance of more than two written warnings within one year or instructions to rectify violations. The new draft, however, sets this threshold at two or more written warnings within one year or the issuance of an instruction to rectify violations, while also establishing additional grounds for dissolution.