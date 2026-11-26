MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Rail freight traffic between Kazakhstan and Russia reached 80.5 million tonnes in January-October 2026, according to figures discussed at a meeting between Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Asel Zhanasova and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Nikitin.

The talks focused on increasing freight volumes, developing border infrastructure, digitalizing transport processes, expanding air connectivity, and developing road corridors.

"Russia remains one of Kazakhstan's key transport partners. We see significant potential for further increasing freight traffic, developing border infrastructure, and expanding transport corridors. We attach particular importance to the digitalization of the sector, the introduction of modern solutions, and the exchange of experience. I am confident that joint efforts in these areas will take our transport cooperation to a new level," Zhanasova said.

The sides also discussed the continued growth of transit traffic along the China-Europe route passing through Kazakhstan and Russia.

They emphasized the importance of coordinating the development of cross-border infrastructure to accommodate growing freight volumes. Agreements signed last year on transit and the development of border crossing points provide the basis for this work.

Digitalization was another key topic. Kazakhstan expressed interest in expanding electronic document management, introducing digital solutions at border crossing points, and integrating the two countries' information systems. The sides also expressed readiness to exchange experience and implement joint digital projects.

The meeting also addressed prospects for developing road corridors between the two countries. The Kazakhstan-Russia-Mongolia route through the Altai Republic was identified as one of the promising areas.

In addition, the sides discussed scientific and technical cooperation in the road sector. Kazakhstan expressed interest in studying Russia's experience in road management digitalization, the introduction of intelligent transport systems, road quality control, bridge management, and weight and dimension control.

The Kazakh side also proposed expanding cooperation between Russian research organizations and Kazakhstan's KazdorNII joint-stock company.

Following the meeting, the sides confirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening the partnership and developing practical cooperation across the transport sector.