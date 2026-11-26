IA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / --As President and CEO of CBE Companies, She Guides a Global Customer Engagement and Business Process Outsourcing Organization Through Growth and Change, Grounded in Faith, Family, and Authentic LeadershipCedar Falls, Iowa – Erica Parks serves as President and CEO of CBE Companies, Inc., a global business process outsourcing organization that provides customer engagement, contact center, technology, data, analytics, fraud, and identity solutions. Since joining CBE in 2013, Erica has advanced through a series of leadership roles, including Director of Finance and Controller, Vice President of Finance, and Chief Financial Officer, before being named to the company's top post. Her rise reflects a steady combination of financial expertise, operational insight, and a deep understanding of the people who power the business. Today she oversees an organization whose work spans contact center operations and related technology services, data and analytics, and corporate finance and accounting. She leads with the conviction that strong organizations are built on clear communication and trust.A licensed Certified Public Accountant in the State of Iowa, Erica earned her bachelor's degree in Accounting, with a minor in Finance, from the University of Northern Iowa. She later completed the Executive MBA Program at the University of Iowa. As the first in her family to attend college and earn a graduate degree, she worked her way through school. Throughout those years, she built on the strong values, work ethic, and foundation instilled in her while growing up in rural Iowa. That background continues to shape the grounded, practical way she approaches leadership.Over the course of her career, Erica has earned a reputation as a decisive, people-centered leader. She is known for her ability to simplify complexity, communicate with clarity, and guide organizations through growth, transformation, and change. Her path has crossed several traditionally male-dominated industries, including manufacturing, financial services, technology, and business process outsourcing. Her leadership has drawn notable recognition. She was named Call Center Outsourcing CEO of the Year by Acquisition International and was inducted into the University of Northern Iowa Women in Business Hall of Fame.Erica attributes her success, ultimately, to her faith in God. Her parents made sure the family always had what mattered most, giving her a strong foundation, teaching her the value of hard work, and helping shape the faith and determination that have carried her through life. Looking back on the years she spent working her way through college, she sees God's hand in every part of that journey. In her view, each challenge, opportunity, and person along the way helped prepare her for what lay ahead. As the mother of two daughters, one of her greatest motivations is to build on what her parents gave her and to give her girls a starting point even further down the road. Her hope is that they will take everything the family has built, make it their own, and go further than she ever could.The best career advice Erica has received is to slow down and resist the urge to be the smartest person in the room. If an idea cannot be explained in a way everyone understands, she has learned, it is better to listen more than to speak. She sees successful communication not as a matter of proving what one knows, but of how something is said and whether everyone in the room is understanding. That lesson aligns closely with the clarity for which she has become known as an executive.For young women entering her industry, Erica's advice is to stay true to themselves. She encourages them to be authentic from the very start of their careers so they can show up consistently, in the same way, whether at work or at home. Over time, she notes that consistency is what builds trust and credibility. Her own journey through male-dominated sectors gives her perspective on the opportunities ahead. Manufacturing and financial services have historically been dominated by men, but she is seeing real improvement. Certain areas within financial services and fintech in particular are moving toward better gender balance, and she views that shift as a meaningful opportunity for change within her field.Faith, family, hard work, and serving others sit at the core of who Erica is and how she strives to live and lead. Authenticity matters deeply to her, and she aims to be the same person at home, at work, and in her community. She places great value on doing what she says she will do and on having the grit to keep going when things get hard. For Erica, success is not measured only by financial or professional accomplishment. It is about the impact she has on people, the relationships she builds along the way, and being able to look back knowing she stayed true to her faith, her family, her values, and herself.Erica remains actively engaged in the business and professional community. She is a member of the Chief Executive Network and CEO100 Group and maintains affiliations with the American Institute of CPAs and the Iowa Society of CPAs. She is also a former member of the Institute of Management Accountants. She serves on the Wilson College of Business Executive Advisory Board at the University of Northern Iowa, the Grow Cedar Valley Board, and the Cedar Valley United Way Finance Committee. She is also a former Executive Committee member of Cedar Valley Women Connect, Women Lead Change.Beyond her professional career, Erica is deeply committed to her family and community. Alongside her husband, who founded All About the Kids, she serves as the organization's Founding Treasurer and helped formally establish it as a 501(c)(3) dedicated to creating opportunities, mentorship, and support for young people. Together, the couple also established the St. John Scholarship to support self-funded college students. Named in honor of Erica's maiden name, the scholarship pays tribute to her family's legacy and the values of hard work, perseverance, and education that helped shape her own journey. Erica and her husband also are small-business owners in their community. Through All About the Kids and the scholarship, they support young people and students who, much as Erica once did, are working to pay their own way. These commitments reflect the same values that guide her at CBE.From her roots in rural Iowa to the executive suite of a global organization, Erica has shown how faith, authenticity, and hard work can open doors for an entire family and community. Her leadership continues to strengthen the people, organizations, and young lives she touches. For Erica Parks, success has never been just about personal achievement. It's about using every opportunity to open doors, lift others, and make a difference that extends far beyond herself.Learn More about Erica Parks:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women: Erica Parks Leads Global Business Process Outsourcing With True Faith And A People-Centered Approach News Provided By Influential Women November 26, 2026, 10:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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