Approaching Dimorphos. Credits: ESA.

Dimorphos crater. Credits: ESA.

ESA brings full-autonomy operations forward by several months; spacecraft already conducting close-up study of binary system

MADRID, SPAIN, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The multinational technology company GMV developed the guidance, navigation, and control (GNC) system for Hera, the European Space Agency's (ESA) first planetary defense mission. After more than two years of travel, the spacecraft is now in the Didymos-Dimorphos binary system and has begun close-up studies of both bodies to analyze the effects of the DART impact and characterize the asteroids.In 2022, NASA's DART mission struck Dimorphos and shortened by about 33 minutes the time it takes to orbit Didymos. Hera will study the effects of that impact and the characteristics of both asteroids to help us understand how a celestial body responds to the kinetic impact deflection technique. The data collected will help improve the reliability of scientific models.Hera was originally expected to activate the GNC system's fully autonomous mode only toward the end of its mission. However, tests conducted during the spacecraft's journey to Didymos demonstrated the system's reliability and gave ESA the confidence to use autonomous navigation from the start of operations around the asteroid. In one test, conducted just days after launch, Hera's autonomous pointing and navigation system targeted Earth. A second test took place during the spacecraft's Mars flyby, when its navigation algorithms were tested using Mars as the target.Onboard autonomy is essential at this stage. Because of the communications delay with Earth, Hera cannot rely on real-time instructions for every maneuver. Its GNC system allows the spacecraft to process information onboard, navigate the asteroid environment, and carry out planned operations around Didymos and Dimorphos without needing to“talk” to ground control.GMV's contribution to Hera spans several areas of the mission. The company leads the industrial consortium responsible for the spacecraft's GNC system and the analysis of proximity operations. GMV's team in Romania also developed the mission analysis and GNC system for Juventas, one of the two CubeSats that will be deployed near the asteroids. GMV has also contributed to the operations simulator and supports Hera operations at ESOC. Together with France's space agency, CNES, GMV also contributes to the CubeSat operations center.“ESA's decision to bring forward the start of Hera's autonomous operations by several months is a strong vote of confidence in the GNC system and in the work of the team that developed it. Operators were able to move up some validation activities to just a few days after launch and during the Mars flyby a few months later. During that phase, we also successfully validated a key solution for the operations now underway. Hera is operating in the environment for which we designed this technology and has begun using it months ahead of schedule. This is a very distant environment, where the spacecraft must navigate and carry out maneuvers without waiting for instructions from Earth,” said Mariella Graziano, GMV's Flight Segment Strategy Director.ESA unveiled Hera's first close-up images of Dimorphos on November 25 at Berlin's Museum für Naturkunde during“Double Impact: First Images of Dimorphos”. The images show Dimorphos – the small asteroid whose orbit around a second larger asteroid was deflected by a spacecraft impact – now has one face flattened with a stadium-sized crater and is tumbling chaotically. Meanwhile, hundreds of previously unknown boulders encircle the binary pair.The 151-m-diameter Dimorphos moonlet orbits around the 730-m-diameter Didymos asteroid in solar orbit, currently 193.5 million km from Earth.The mission's broader scientific and international significance was highlighted by ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher: "This is international collaboration at its best: NASA having demonstrated that an asteroid can be deflected, ESA is now providing the detailed scientific investigation needed to understand how that deflection worked, along with valuable contributions from international partners, including Japan's JAXA.“Together, we are transforming a successful experiment into the scientific knowledge needed to develop a reliable planetary defence capability. Hera demonstrates Europe's contribution to an endeavour that ultimately benefits all of humankind.”With Hera, planetary defense moves one step closer to validating the kinetic impact technique for asteroid deflection. By studying the effects of the DART impact on Dimorphos, Hera and its CubeSats, Milani and Juventas, will provide data to assess this technique in the face of a potential future threat, as well as new insights into the formation and evolution of asteroids and the solar system.

Marta Jimeno / Inma Zamora - Media & Communications

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GMV, the architect of Hera's autonomy after arrival at the Didymos-Dimorphos asteroid system News Provided By GMV NSL LTD November 26, 2026, 10:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, IT Industry, Science, Technology, Telecommunications



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