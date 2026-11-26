Softstack x Trusset Smart Contract Audit

Expanded security assessment covers Trusset's new ERC-3643 lending infrastructure, bringing the Core Protocol audit to 38 resolved findings across 7 products.

FLENSBURG, GERMANY, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- softstack, an ISO 27001-certified European cybersecurity and software development company, has completed an extended independent smart contract security audit for Trusset, a Berlin-based provider of lending infrastructure for tokenized real-world assets (RWAs).The latest assessment introduces Trusset's ERC-3643 Lending suite into the previously audited Core Protocol, extending the security review to infrastructure that enables ERC-3643-compliant security tokens to serve as collateral for automated, overcollateralized lending.The expanded audit identified 21 additional findings within the ERC-3643 Lending suite, comprising 3 High, 12 Medium, and 6 Low severity issues. All findings were addressed by the Trusset engineering team and subsequently verified by softstack.Including the previously completed assessment, the Trusset Core Protocol audit now covers seven smart contract suites across five distinct Solidity codebases, with 38 findings identified and 38 resolved.Enabling On-Chain Lending for Regulated Tokenized AssetsTrusset develops lending infrastructure that enables tokenization platforms and asset issuers to offer credit against tokenized real-world assets, including securities, commodities, and other financial instruments.Rather than operating as a tokenization platform itself, Trusset provides the underlying credit layer. Through a single API, tokenization platforms and issuers can integrate lending capabilities, allowing investors to borrow against assets they already hold, with licensed financial institutions acting as lenders of record.The addition of ERC-3643 Lending extends these capabilities to regulated security-token collateral.Unlike conventional permissionless lending protocols, lending against ERC-3643 assets introduces additional security considerations involving investor eligibility, token freezing, identity verification, and compliance-controlled transfers.The new suite integrates these requirements into automated credit markets while introducing dedicated collateral adapters, liquidation mechanisms, liquidity-provider accounting, a protocol reserve (insurance fund), and configurable market governance.Trusset's infrastructure is designed to preserve client control over smart contracts, data, and governance. Trusset does not hold client assets or private keys and is not a party to the underlying loans.Independent Security Assessmentsoftstack's security assessment combined manual expert code review with automated security testing and subsequent verification of implemented mitigations.The review focused on the security properties most relevant to regulated asset-backed lending, including:- Collateral integrity: Enforcement of collateral locks and reconciliation of collateral balances across external compliance-controlled token contracts.- Lending and liquidity accounting: Correct handling of liquidity-provider shares, interest accrual, and exceptional market conditions.- Liquidation security: Verification of Dutch-auction mechanisms, pricing integrity, and settlement processes.- Protocol reserve protection: Correct reimbursement and accounting when delayed liquidations are settled.- Access control and governance: Protection of privileged operations, curator permissions, and upgradeable contract functionality.Three High-severity findings involved liquidity-provider share accounting following a complete pool loss, protocol reserve reimbursement during delayed liquidation settlement, and interactions between external ERC-3643 compliance agents and collateral locks.The Trusset team implemented corrective measures addressing these issues, with the fixes subsequently reviewed and verified by softstack.Audit ResultsThe extended ERC-3643 Lending review identified:21 additional findings3 High12 Medium6 Low0 Critical21 findings resolved and verified.Across the complete Trusset Core Protocol assessment:38 findings identified. 38 findings resolved. Zero open findings.The updated audit report, finalized on September 16, 2026, confirms completion of the remediation and follow-up verification process.Latest audited commit: 873ab2a0a52cc1c32fd9523553cb32da67a55ef3Strengthening the Foundations of Tokenized FinanceIntegrating lending capabilities with regulated tokenized assets introduces security requirements that extend beyond conventional smart contract interactions.Lending infrastructure must account for collateral ownership, liquidity accounting, liquidation execution, external compliance controls, and administrative permissions throughout the entire loan lifecycle."Bringing regulated securities into on-chain lending introduces a different level of complexity. It is no longer only about smart contract execution, but about ensuring that compliance controls, collateral management, liquidation mechanisms, and financial accounting work together securely.Our extended audit of Trusset focused on those critical interactions. Identifying and resolving all 21 additional findings demonstrates the importance of integrating independent security reviews into the ongoing development of financial infrastructure."- Yannik Heinze, CEO & Co-Founder, softstack GmbHThe completed assessment represents the continuation of an established collaboration between softstack and Trusset, supporting the ongoing development of secure lending infrastructure for regulated digital assets.About TrussetTrusset is a Berlin-based infrastructure provider that turns tokenized assets into loan collateral.Tokenization platforms and issuers integrate it through a single API, enabling their investors to borrow against assets they already hold, with licensed institutions acting as lenders of record.Clients retain ownership of their smart contracts, data, and governance. Trusset never holds client assets or private keys and is never a party to a loan.For more information, visit .About softstackFounded in 2017 and headquartered in Germany, softstack is an ISO 27001-certified cybersecurity and software development company specializing in blockchain security, smart contract auditing, penetration testing, digital asset risk assessments, and Web3 infrastructure.The company supports blockchain protocols, financial institutions, custodians, token issuers, and enterprises in developing and securing digital asset infrastructure.For more information, visit .

Florian Protschka

softstack

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softstack Completes Lending Security Audit for Trusset – All 21 Additional Findings Resolved News Provided By softstack November 26, 2026, 10:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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