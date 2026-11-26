MENAFN - EIN Presswire) OSINT Industries' leadership joins delegates from 196 countries in Hong Kong to explore how OSINT can strengthen the fight against online child exploitation.

- Nathaniel Fried, CEO of OSINT IndustriesLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- OSINT Industries, a leading provider of open-source intelligence (OSINT) technology and training for law enforcement, has been invited to attend the 94th INTERPOL General Assembly, taking place from 30 November to 3 December 2026 in Hong Kong.Representing OSINT Industries at the Assembly will be four members of its leadership team: Nathaniel Fried, (CEO), Brett Redman (COO), Ismail E (CTO), and Thomas Hertzog (CRO).The invitation-only gathering brings together government-appointed delegates from INTERPOL's 196 member countries to discuss the future of international policing, including the development of new policing capabilities, fugitive investigations, and safeguarding child victims of crime.OSINT Industries' invitation comes amid growing recognition of OSINT as an increasingly important capability in modern policing.Today, the company's technology supports more than 130,000 law enforcement users globally, helping investigators identify digital connections, develop actionable intelligence, and progress complex investigations. Through its proprietary platform and specialist training programmes, OSINT Industries works with agencies worldwide to strengthen investigative capabilities and respond to increasingly sophisticated online criminal activity.The real-world impact of these capabilities can be seen in real-world investigations, including New South Wales Police Force's Strike Force Constantine in Australia.OSINT Industries previously announced its support for the investigation, providing specialist OSINT training to NSW Police's Sex Crimes Squad and the Tasmania police. The training helped equip officers with the skills and expertise to identify an individual described as the alleged ringleader, with the investigation subsequently leading to arrests.With proceedings currently before the courts, the case highlights the important role that digital intelligence capabilities and specialist investigative training can play in supporting complex child exploitation investigations.Through its participation in the 94th INTERPOL General Assembly, OSINT Industries hopes to contribute to wider conversations about how technology, intelligence, and international collaboration can strengthen the global response to online crime against children.The company looks forward to engaging with representatives from across the international law enforcement, government and security communities, strengthening existing relationships and exploring opportunities for further collaboration.OSINT Industries also continues to contribute to wider discussions around intelligence-led decision-making through their latest whitepaper, Intelligence, Security & Government: Fusing Intelligence for Faster Decisions, exploring how modern intelligence capabilities can help organisations make quicker, more informed decisions.OSINT Industries Statement"As criminal activity increasingly moves online, OSINT is becoming an essential part of modern policing. Investigators need the right technology, training, and capabilities to identify threats and develop actionable intelligence.We're proud to support law enforcement globally including agencies working on some of the most challenging investigations involving online child exploitation. Attending the INTERPOL General Assembly is an important opportunity to engage with the international policing community and contribute to the future of investigative intelligence." - Nathaniel Fried, CEO of OSINT IndustriesAbout OSINT IndustriesOSINT Industries provides a proprietary open-source intelligence platform and specialist training programmes supporting law enforcement agencies, government organisations, investigative professionals, and nonprofits worldwide.With more than 130,000 law enforcement users globally, its technology enables investigators to discover and analyse publicly available digital information, develop investigative leads, and support faster, more effective investigations.Further InformationOrganisations interested in learning more about OSINT Industries, its technology, specialist training programmes, or wider work supporting intelligence-led investigations are invited to contact the team.For further information, interview requests, or enquiries, please contact:

Nathaniel Fried

OSINT Industries

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Helping Police Protect Children Online: OSINT Industries Joins INTERPOL's 94th General Assembly News Provided By OSINT Industries November 26, 2026, 10:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Human Rights, International Organizations, Law, World & Regional



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