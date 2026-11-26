FL, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / --As President and Founding Partner of LQ Commercial Property Management, She Combines Nearly Three Decades of Commercial Real Estate Experience With a Passion for Developing People and Responsible InnovationFort Myers, Florida – Mary Gentile is President and Founding Partner of LQ Commercial Property Management, a Florida-based firm that serves commercial property owners and investors throughout the state. She holds the Certified Retail Property Executive (CRX) and Certified Shopping Center Manager (CSM) designations, along with continued education and credentials in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies. After beginning her career in commercial real estate nearly 30 years ago, Mary joined LQ in 2006 to launch and grow its property management operations. Since then, she has helped build the company into a multi-market organization with offices in Fort Myers, Naples, Tampa, and Orlando.Mary's career began at the age of 17 with Simon Property Group, in what was intended to be a six-month marketing position. That role in shopping center marketing grew into further opportunities, including work with Cafaro Company, and her responsibilities expanded into visual merchandising, operations, property management, and eventually executive leadership across multiple markets. She studied at The National College of Appraisal and Property Management and also earned a Marketing Director Certification. That broad foundation has given Mary a distinctive perspective on commercial real estate. She looks beyond the physical asset to the people, businesses, systems, and communities that allow a property to thrive.Today, Mary's leadership extends well beyond managing commercial real estate. She focuses on organizational strategy, developing people, operational efficiency, business growth, and the thoughtful integration of artificial intelligence into everyday business. She is particularly passionate about helping organizations build systems that empower people to make better decisions and operate more effectively. In her view, neither technology nor leadership itself should become a bottleneck. Mary believes innovation works best when it remains human-centered. Technology, as she sees it, should strengthen people, improve decision-making, create capacity, and free leaders to spend more time on the work and relationships where they have the greatest impact.Mary attributes her success to being open to opportunities, embracing change, and never being afraid to grow beyond the role she originally imagined for herself. By saying yes when new opportunities arose, she turned a short-term marketing job into a career that reached the executive level. Looking back, she recognizes that every experience prepared her for the next chapter, even when she could not see it at the time. She has learned that success is rarely a single defining moment. Instead, it is built through curiosity, resilience, relationships, and consistency, which means showing up, following through on commitments, protecting the trust people place in her, and continuing to learn even after earning a seat at the table.She has also never wanted experience to become an excuse to stop evolving. Whether embracing new technology such as AI, rethinking how her team operates, or developing the next generation of leaders, Mary remains curious and willing to ask whether there is a better way. She measures success not only by what she has built but by what she has helped others build. That includes the people who have grown into confident leaders, the clients whose investments her firm has helped protect, and the organizations and communities that are stronger because of her contributions.The best career advice Mary has received is not to wait until she feels completely ready. Some of the opportunities that shaped her career arrived before she had all the experience, confidence, or answers she thought she needed. She learned to say yes, figure out what she did not know, and trust that she could learn along the way. To that lesson she adds her own counsel: stay curious and avoid becoming so comfortable with what you know that you stop asking questions. Experience, she notes, should bring confidence but never complacency. She has found that it is not always necessary to know where an opportunity will lead, only to be willing to walk through the door.For young women entering commercial real estate, Mary recommends exploring as many sides of the industry as possible before deciding where they belong. With interns, she makes a point of creating opportunities to shadow brokers, property managers, marketing and accounting teams, and facilities professionals. Commercial real estate is an incredibly broad field, she explains, with many career paths beyond the ones people typically hear about. She also encourages young women not to be intimidated by what they do not yet know. There is no single traditional path into commercial property management, and Mary did not follow one herself. Much of what makes someone successful, she says, comes from experience, asking questions, finding good mentors, and stepping into situations that stretch them.Mary also urges newcomers to learn how to remain calm when everyone around them is not. The ability to listen, separate emotion from the issue, find a solution, and become a trusted resource is, in her experience, invaluable. Above all, she advises young women not to wait for someone else to decide they are ready. She encourages them to raise their hands, ask to be included, walk into the room, and keep learning once they are there.Looking at her field, Mary sees developing the next generation of talent as both one of its biggest challenges and one of its greatest opportunities. Unlike many professions, commercial real estate has no clearly defined educational path, particularly on the property management side, yet it offers many entry points people may not realize exist. A handyman with strong mechanical skills and a willingness to learn can grow into a Facilities Technician. Someone with an accounting degree already understands the fundamentals of bookkeeping and can learn the nuances of commercial property accounting. Residential property managers can move into commercial roles, and people with backgrounds in customer service, construction, operations, or hospitality often bring skills that translate remarkably well. The opportunity, as Mary describes it, is for the industry to become better at identifying those transferable skills and then providing the training, mentorship, and hands-on experience that connect the dots.Technology and AI add another exciting layer to that picture. As more repetitive administrative work becomes automated, Mary sees a chance to devote more time to developing the skills technology cannot replace. Those include judgment, problem-solving, communication, relationships, and the ability to remain a calm resource when an owner or tenant has a problem. She expects the future of her industry to center on better-equipped people and on opening the door to individuals who may never have realized there was a place for them in commercial real estate.Mary explored these ideas in her August 2026 article,“The Best Leaders Make Themselves Less Necessary.” Drawing on nearly 30 years in commercial real estate and business leadership, she reflects on how she once equated good leadership with being the person everyone could count on for answers. She writes about the value of letting people work through problems, asking team members what they think should be done, and documenting knowledge so it does not live inside one person's head. Her conclusion is that a leader's legacy lies not in how much depends on her, but in how much becomes possible because she was there.The values that matter most to Mary are integrity, service, curiosity, accountability, and creating opportunities for others. She believes the way a person shows up should be consistent whether leading a company, serving on a board, mentoring someone early in their career, or simply being present for the people in her life. Integrity and accountability carry particular weight for her. She holds herself to doing what she says she will do, owning mistakes, and protecting the trust others place in her, knowing that relationships built over time can change in a moment based on how difficult situations are handled. Curiosity and a willingness to evolve have shaped everything from her real estate career to her AI work, and she feels a responsibility to keep learning and share what she learns so others can grow too.Service ties these values together, and Mary's commitment to leadership and community spans numerous organizations. She currently serves as President of CREW Naples Fort Myers and as Treasurer of the SWFL HI AI Innovation Hub, a regional initiative focused on making practical and responsible AI education accessible to small and medium-sized businesses. She is an At-Large Member of the Horizon Council, where she has served on committees including Business Issues and STEM, and she previously served as President of the Real Estate Investment Society (REIS). She has also participated in SWFL Leadership and remains actively engaged with ICSC, BOMA, IREM, the CREW Network Corporate Council, the SBDC, and other commercial real estate and business organizations. Her volunteer work includes the American Red Cross, United Way, Habitat for Humanity, and Soldier's Angels.Mary's contributions have been widely recognized. In 2023, she was named a GlobeSt. Women of Influence honoree, and in 2025 and 2026 she was a nominee for Distinguished Entrepreneur of the Year. Through every role, she hopes the time and experience she has accumulated will prove useful to someone else. For her, success is not only about what she accomplishes but about whether the people, businesses, and communities around her are stronger because she was part of them.Across commercial real estate, business, technology, and community leadership, one theme has remained consistent in Mary's work: building organizations, people, and communities that grow stronger because of the systems and opportunities created around them. She sees leadership not as being the person everyone depends on, but as creating an environment where others have the confidence and tools to succeed. In opening doors for others and building what lasts, Mary Gentile is defining a legacy measured by how much becomes possible for the people around her.Learn More about Mary Gentile:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Mary Gentile, Spotlighted by Influential Women, Builds Stronger Communities Through Human-Centered Leadership News Provided By Influential Women November 26, 2026, 10:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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