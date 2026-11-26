MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Hannah Herman, a Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist and Pulmonary Function Specialist With Northwell Health, Combines Clinical Skill, Patient Education, and a Deep Commitment to Serving OthersNew York City, New York – Hannah Herman is a Registered Respiratory Therapist and pulmonary function specialist whose work spans neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients in both critical care and outpatient settings. Known professionally as Hannah Herman, BS, RRT, she currently works as a travel registered respiratory therapist, serving in flexible respiratory therapy and pulmonary function roles with Northwell Health. Across multiple clinical sites, she brings expertise in pulmonary diagnostics, respiratory care, and patient education. She is recognized for her compassionate approach to patient care and for her ability to adapt to demanding clinical environments.Hannah entered the healthcare field in 2018 after an earlier career as an educator. That experience in the classroom strengthened her communication, leadership, and teaching abilities, skills that continue to shape the way she supports patients today. She earned a bachelor's degree in Respiratory Care from Long Island University and holds Registered Respiratory Therapist credentials from the National Board for Respiratory Care. She is also a licensed respiratory therapist with certifications in the Neonatal Resuscitation Program, Pediatric Advanced Life Support, Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support, and Basic Life Support. Throughout her career, she has remained passionate about empowering patients through education while steadily expanding her own clinical knowledge.Hannah attributes her success to a strong commitment to serving others and giving back to her community. She has provided medical support both locally and internationally, assisted wounded soldiers, and delivered care in high-pressure environments, including during a conflict in Jerusalem. Those experiences, she explains, have deepened both her resilience and her compassion. Her fluency in English, Hebrew, and French has allowed her to connect with patients and colleagues across cultures. She continues to grow professionally as she pursues her NNPS certification.The best career advice Hannah has received came from a circle of mentors that includes Sonya Bradley, Rabbi David Swidler, Marian Umanvova, Miriam Miedjinski, and her mother. Together, they taught her to lead with compassion and to serve others with integrity. They also encouraged her to keep learning and to hold on to her sense of purpose, even in the most challenging circumstances.For young women entering healthcare, Hannah encourages persistence and self-assurance. She advises them to keep pushing forward, to stay confident in their abilities, and to never be afraid to ask questions. In her view, every challenge offers a chance to learn something new. Curiosity, resilience, and a willingness to grow, she notes, are the qualities that help build a successful and meaningful career.Service, compassion, integrity, and giving back are the values that matter most to Hannah. As a proud Jewish American woman and the daughter of a veteran, with a mother who is an editor and teacher, she was raised to value hard work, education, and helping those in need. These principles guide both her personal life and her dedication to volunteering. She also places great importance on lifelong learning, interdisciplinary collaboration, and innovation.Beyond her clinical responsibilities, Hannah is deeply committed to humanitarian service and community outreach. She volunteers as a psychotrauma responder, offering emotional support in disaster and conflict settings, and contributes to organizations dedicated to disaster relief, emergency response, and veteran services, including United Hatzalah of Israel. She raises guide dogs for veterans through the Guide Dog Foundation and mentors women on fertility and women's health issues. She is a member of the American Association for Respiratory Care, Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders), and Congregation Kol Israel, and she remains active in her synagogue. Looking ahead, she is pursuing advanced neonatal and pediatric specialty training with the goal of becoming a transport respiratory therapist. Outside of healthcare, she enjoys watercolor painting and baking with her mother.From the bedside to disaster zones, Hannah has built a career defined by skill, adaptability, and genuine care for the people she serves. Her journey from educator to respiratory therapist reflects a steady devotion to learning and to sharing knowledge with patients. Through her clinical excellence, humanitarian service, and mentorship of other women, Hannah Herman continues to show how a life of service can bring comfort, strength, and hope to others.Learn More about Hannah Herman:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women Features Hannah Herman: Compassionate Respiratory Care, Lifelong Learning, and Humanitarian Service News Provided By Influential Women November 26, 2026, 10:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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